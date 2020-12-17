MOUNTAIN IRON — A sea of flashing lights lit up Mineral Avenue on Wednesday evening, as fire apparatus of all sizes from across the region made the short journey from the Mountain Iron Fire Hall to the home of former longtime Mountain Iron volunteer firefighter and Assistant Chief Steve Norvitch’s home.
The number of departments that participated in the procession — 18 in total — spoke to the kinship of firefighters and first responders and their desire to honor one of their own.
A gathering of Norvitch’s family and friends stood on the driveway of his home in the South Grove neighborhood of Mountain Iron, watching the dramatic fire vehicle parade paying tribute to a husband, father, grandfather, brother, coworker and friend.
The bright rotating lights illuminated their faces in the evening darkness. Along Participating fire departments were: Mountain Iron, Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert, Fayal, Biwabik, Pike-Sandy-Britt, Clinton, Cherry, Biwabik Township, Lakeland, Chisholm, Hibbing, Buhl, Palo, Greenwood, Kinney, and Toivola/Lavell; along with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
Norvich, 60, died at his Mountain Iron home Dec. 3, after facing the difficult struggles of terminal illness since being diagnosed in July 2019 with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He had served on the Mountain Iron Fire Department for 24 years, acting as assistant chief for several of those years.
“We were fortunate to have over a year of time with him,” said his son, Phil Norvitch.
Pancreatic cancer, often identified in later stages, is typically aggressive and has a short life expectancy from diagnosis when advanced, said his daughter, Angie Norvitch.
“He was very determined,” she said. “Even in his last days, he was determined that it wouldn’t get the best of him.”
While undergoing palliative chemotherapy, Norvitch continued to work with his older brother, Ben, at the family business, Norvitch Automotive and Tire in Virginia. The longtime mechanic had first joined the business, originally known as Norvitch Oil, in 1979.
They eventually closed the shop in early-September when Norvitch’s cancer progressed, and it is currently on the market.
Learning of Norvitch’s cancer diagnosis was a big blow to the Norvitch family.
His father-in-law, Duane Pernu, died of kidney cancer in 2015. The two had a close bond, both working for the Mountain Iron Fire Department.
The duo spent one winter restoring the department’s 1934 fire truck, said Greg Chad, a Fayal firefighter and former Mountain Iron fire chief, who organized Wednesday’s event.
Norvitch and his wife, Sherry (Pernu), who celebrated 40 years of marriage this year, also lost their 33-year-old daughter, Melissa (Norvitch) Zahn, in March 2018 to breast cancer, which she battled for more than six years.
“We were still processing the loss of our sister,” Phil Norvitch said, when he and Angie found out about their dad’s cancer. “It was hard news. It was really frustrating. It was like, no we are not doing this again.”
Angie Norvitch agreed.
“It was like, is this real? Is this seriously happening again? It felt like getting kicked again when you’re already down. It’s unbelievable still,” she said.
“It’s an unfortunate part of life,” she continued. “You don’t get to choose the cards you are handed. But you can control how you respond to it.”
And her father reacted to the hand he was given with courage and tenacity.
By all accounts, Norvitch was a go-getter. He didn’t like to sit still and he poured his heart into everything he did.
“He was always busy, whether he was working for his business or the fire department,” Chad said. “He always had a project going on,” including the remodel of his family’s home.
“He was a really good guy,” added his friend and former coworker. “He kept Mountain Iron’s (fire) trucks in good shape. He did most of the specking.”
Norvitch’s favorite truck led Wednesday’s procession.
Retired Mountain Iron Fire Chief Tom Cvar, who worked closely with Norvitch for many years, remembered how meticulous the assistant chief was at cleaning the trucks when they returned from a call and “getting them ready for the next fire.”
Cvar said Norvitch was at the volunteer department’s fire hall virtually every morning, sometimes six to seven days per week.
“He was always willing to help if there was a problem,” Cvar said, adding that “I trusted him with my life.” He also trusted his friend with his personal vehicles. When they needed repairs, he knew he was leaving them in good hands when dropping them off at Norvitch’s auto shop.
Norvitch spent his retirement teaching for many years as a fire instructor with Advanced Minnesota through Mesabi Range College. He enjoyed sharing knowledge with the younger generations, Cvar said.
After they both retired from the fire service, the former chief and assistant chief kept in close contact, talking frequently by phone and religiously every Sunday morning, “right until the end.”
Their wives joked, Cvar said, that they were “like a couple old ladies” who lived for their weekly chats. “We were both two-of-a-kind, being very stubborn. That was one of the jokes our wives said about the two of us, that we were very stubborn. … I miss him already.”
Norvitch was “a straight shooter,” Cvar added. “But he also knew how to goof around.” Especially with his brother, whom he worked with for nearly all his life.
Cvar laughed that Norvitch would tell his big brother that if any shenanigans ensued he would not only “get him back,” but also “get ahead.”
Family was extremely important to Norvitch. So was giving back.
This year’s fundraising Anchor of Hope 5K in May honored Norvitch. The original plan was for participants to pass by Norvitch's house. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was adjusted to a virtual run/walk.
Norvitch and his wife, nonetheless, shared proceeds with Care Partners, based in Eveleth, and the Angel Fund, of Hibbing, both of which assist Iron Range individuals who are battling cancer.
Phil Norvitch said his dad was so proud of his kids and had a special place in his heart for his grandkids — Ellie, 15, Henry (Zahn), 4, Mila, 18 months, and baby Archer Steven, who was born Nov. 13 and named after his granddad.
Archer was “snuck in just in time for snuggles with grandpa,” Phil Norvitch said of his newest son. His dad’s face “lit up when he held him.” Photos of the grandpa and newborn are extra precious now.
Wednesday’s fire truck procession, he added, was “a beautiful way of honoring” his dad, who — like other crew members — “poured his heart into the fire department.”
It’s important to recognize firefighters and their many sacrifices, said Norvitch’s son, who remembered one Christmas Eve as a child when his dad was called out to a fire and went immediately. “He didn’t bat an eye at it.”
“We take for granted the people who volunteer in those positions and how many sacrifices they make to keep us safe,” he said.
Of course, there were benefits to being the child of a firefighter, like the chance to ride aboard fire tucks during parades, he and Angie Norvitch noted.
Their dad never sought out attention nor expected recognition, she added.
“Steve was very humble,” agreed Chad. “Among the firefighting community he was seen as a leader, but he never bragged.”
“He was the kind of a guy who didn’t want a formal funeral,” Angie Norvitch said. But she is sure her father would have enjoyed the “sweet gesture” of his fellow firefighters and first responders. “He would be very honored that they are doing this in his memory."
Phil Norvitch said his dad taught him, through example, to work hard and “make the best of life, to take the good with the bad, to enjoy life as much as you can, and to live every day like it could be your last.”
His dad will be missed, but he would want loved ones “to continue living to their fullest.”
The tribute to his father by his firefighting brothers and sisters “was a really nice and great thing to do for him,” Phil Norvitch added.
It brought smiles “to many people’s faces,” he said. And he is certain that his dad, Steven Neal Norvitch, was “smiling from ear to ear.”
