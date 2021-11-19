CHISHOLM — Training recently paid off for the Chisholm Fire Department, preventing injury or loss of life while responding to a scene.
While responding to a garage fire on Nov. 2 on Krogerus Rd. in Balkan Township, one of the department’s vehicles, Rescue 1 (a brush truck), sustained damage from a vehicle crashing into it.
The vehicle was driven by a suspect who allegedly fled from the fire scene and later returned, and struck Rescue 1. The suspect was arrested without incident, according to the St.Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa and Chisholm Fire Chief Chris Masucci commented on the incident at a recent city council meeting, which they said could have turned out a lot worse had firefighters not created a safe zone to work in at the fire scene.
“It could have been so much worse,” Champa told city councilors.
Masucci said part of his department’s training exercises involve parking firefighting rigs in a manner that protects firefighters as much as possible.
In the case of the fire in Balkan, Masucci said the driveway wasn’t particularly deep, and there were vehicles parked in the driveway, so the fire vehicles had to be parked on the township road.
The fire chief said on most emergency scenes, the common threat is “rubberneckers” – inattentive drivers, who are trying to catch a glimpse of what is going on.
“That truck no doubt saved someone’s life that night, or at the least prevented a very serious injury,” Masucci said.
Masucci commended firefighters from his department for keeping a professional demeanor and continuing doing their job after the vehicle crashed into Rescue 1.
As word of the incident got out, Masucci said there was a lot of support from the community wanting to make sure everybody was OK.
“I just want to thank everyone for reaching out,” he said.
Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad said the damage to Rescue 1 is estimated to be about $20,000, and the vehicle is at a repair shop in Duluth undergoing repairs.
Champa said the city is fortunate that it was just a vehicle needing repairs.
