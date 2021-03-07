Fire damages Virginia apartment

A fire at a Virginia apartment house Friday was contained to a small area of an outside wall, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of 6th Street South. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron and Hibbing fire departments responded to the call.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments