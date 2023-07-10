Fire damages Hibbing home

Several fire departments were dispatched early Monday morning to a house fire in Hibbing. The house and garage were damaged by the fire.

 Northland Firewire

HIBBING—The Hibbing, Keewatin, Chisholm, and Virginia fire departments were dispatched Monday morning to a garage fire in Hibbing, according to the Northland Firewire.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of 18th Avenue East.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments