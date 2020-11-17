Fire at Virginia PUC

Virginia Firefighters exit the Virginia Public Utilities building when a new team of firefighters took their place responding to a fire in the basement of the building Monday afternoon. Crews from Mountain Iron, Gilbert, Eveleth and Hibbing assisted the Virginia department with the fire. The fire remains under investigation.

 Mark Sauer

