Finnish pulla today at Kaleva Hall in Virginia

VIRGINIA — Tervetuloa, in Finnish, or in English, welcome, to the Ladies of Kaleva 53rd annual Finnish-American holiday bazaar from 9 to 11 a.m., or until gone, today at the historic Kaleva Hall, 125 Third St. N.
Janet Eichholz of the committee said, “This year due to the concerns of COVID-19 we are limiting our bazaar to the bake sale and raffle. The really great news is that the Ladies of Soinnuttaren Tupa 32 will still be selling their traditional Finnish pulla.
Pulla was brought to the Iron Range by Finnish immigrants over a hundred years ago. Some call it cardamom bread or biscuit. No matter which name it goes by, it is a delicious favorite for the upcoming holidays and enjoyed by most everyone. Other scrumptious goodies will also be available at the bake sale tables.
Many of these treats are part of our ‘Remembering Aiti’ cookbook – even some recipes for pulla.”
Raffle tickets for $1 will be available for purchase. First prize is $500, and second and third prizes $100.
Eichholz said, “This is an important part of our fundraising. Money raised goes to local and national scholarships as well as supporting the Salolampi Finnish Language Camp. Funds also go to the maintenance and preservation of our historic Kaleva Hall. Kaleva Hall is now 115 years old and needs ongoing TLC. We are always happy to have the public come into the building to see our historic treasure. In addition to personal donations, we have also been supported by Thrivent and the IRRRB.”
The Knights of Kaleva will also have a table at the bazaar. They will have available for sale Kaleva Kahvi (coffee), a special blend created by the ARCO Coffee Company in Duluth. She said, “Just the thing to have with your pulla. Both the Finnish pulla and the Kaleva Kahvi make wonderful gifts.”
