Finnish ice candles will set Embarrass graves aglow

EMBARRASS — Come December 18, the Saturday before Christmas, the Embarrass Cemetery will be aglow with the light of ice candles, in keeping with the Finnish tradition of placing candles on the graves of deceased relatives at Christmastime.
Volunteers will meet at the cemetery, off Highway 135 just north of the intersection with Highway 21, at 1:30 or 2 p.m. to place and light the ice candles.
“For the best view, wait until at least dusk to drive through the cemetery and if you’re comfortable driving with only your parking lights on, you will have less ‘light pollution’ for your pictures and viewing pleasure,” reads the monthly Flying Finn newsletter.
Ice candles in a cemetery is a “deep-rooted tradition followed by non-churchgoers and members of the Orthodox faith, as well as believers from the majority Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland.”
Coffee and a lunch of sloppy joes, chips and dessert will be served at the Embarrass Town Hall 4 to 6 p.m. December 18 for anyone interested in dropping by to visit with neighbors or meet new friends. There will be crafts and goodies for all the young children in attendance. “Even Santa Claus sometimes stops in to say hi!”
Town Clerk Jennifer Boese said in the newsletter, “If you have not driven through the cemetery during the celebration in past years, I urge you to do so. It is so beautiful and peaceful.” Call the clerk’s office at 984-2084 for more information.
“Come and enjoy the holiday spirit in our community and the beauty of ice candles,” Boese said. “We will be taking donations of Christmas cookies or bars. This is a fun time for everyone to get involved.”
The following is from the website, This is Finland: “Although going to a graveyard might seem an unlikely activity for the festive season, the sight of hundreds of graveside candles glowing in the snow in a serene wooded cemetery can be surprisingly uplifting,” said Risto Lehto, who manages six cemeteries run by the Parish Union of Helsinki. “As many as three-quarters of Finnish families visit a cemetery at Christmas, mostly on Christmas Eve, and we even have to make special traffic arrangements to accommodate the crowds.... Many people stroll in their local graveyards at Christmas even if none of their relatives are buried there, just to enjoy the tranquil candle lit scene.
“Though the cemetery may be crowded, the atmosphere is silent and solemn as people quietly reflect on the candlelit scene, and their lost loved ones. ‘In truth cemeteries are for the living and not for the dead,’ said Lehto. ‘In Finland we really take care of our cemeteries as scenic parks with grand old trees. They’re places where people can enjoy a peaceful stroll, as well as remembering the deceased. Grieving can be a long process, and we like to provide settings where people can gain comfort.’
