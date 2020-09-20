Finnish Armericans make donation

Finnish Americans and Friends (FAF) is a local 90-plus member chapter of the Finlandia Foundation National Organization. Members meet to share interesting programs, good food and camaraderie. On behalf of FAF, a donation of $500 was recently made to The Salvation Army Christmas Fund in Hibbing. Shown presenting the check are from left: Ed Vesel, FAF President Ed Pajunen, Major Cole, Paula Woodward, FAF member; and Mary Ann Gomsi, FAF treasurer.

 Photo submitted

