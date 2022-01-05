Member of the Chisholm Ambulance Service under Longyear, Inc. for more than 18 years.

After 39 years, the end is here

Chisholm Ambulance Association has raised its final curtain.

So friends, we’ll make it clear

We’ll state our case, of which we’re certain

We’ve lived a life that’s full

Covered Town of French and traveled each every roadway.

And more, much more

We did it, We did it our way

Second calls missed, we’ve had a few

But then again too few to mention

39 years of first call-outs, never missed did I mention,

We saw it through rain and snow without exemption

We helped our patients

Each careful step along the byway

And more, much, much more

We did it, We did it our way

Yes, there were times I’m sure you knew

When we bit off more than we could chew

But through it all, when there was doubt

We called intercept and that helped out

We faced it all and stood tall and did it our way

For what is a crew, what have they got?

If not ourselves then they have naught

Not to say the things that we truly feel

We thank you all and it’s a big deal

Let the record show we did it well and did it our way

Thank you friends, family and surrounding communities

For serving you for 39 years.

