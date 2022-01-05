Sorry, an error occurred.
Member of the Chisholm Ambulance Service under Longyear, Inc. for more than 18 years.
After 39 years, the end is here
Chisholm Ambulance Association has raised its final curtain.
So friends, we’ll make it clear
We’ll state our case, of which we’re certain
We’ve lived a life that’s full
Covered Town of French and traveled each every roadway.
And more, much more
We did it, We did it our way
Second calls missed, we’ve had a few
But then again too few to mention
39 years of first call-outs, never missed did I mention,
We saw it through rain and snow without exemption
We helped our patients
Each careful step along the byway
And more, much, much more
Yes, there were times I’m sure you knew
When we bit off more than we could chew
But through it all, when there was doubt
We called intercept and that helped out
We faced it all and stood tall and did it our way
For what is a crew, what have they got?
If not ourselves then they have naught
Not to say the things that we truly feel
We thank you all and it’s a big deal
Let the record show we did it well and did it our way
Thank you friends, family and surrounding communities
For serving you for 39 years.
