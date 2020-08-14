Matthew Koshmrl is a Minnesota-born filmmaker who knows about exploring vast regions experiencing unrest.
In 2016, Koshmrl received the Antarctic Service Medal from the U.S. Congress after he worked with the National Science Foundation to venture to Antarctica and film a documentary about paleontological expeditions. The film continues to play at Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
In his latest documentary, Land of My Father (2020), covers the sovereignty of Dokdo, an island between South Korea and Japan. In using his preferred cinema-verite style, he explores the identities and traditions of individuals debating over their deep-rooted ties to the land. After six years of filming, his work has played at international film festivals in Jeonju, South Korea, Croatia, El Paso and Austin in Texas and the Twin Cities.
Now, amid the spread of the coronavirus in the Northland, he is seeking to share his experiences and build a community of filmmakers on the Iron Range and in Duluth. Pursuing the goal of collaboration, he has recruited support from various non-profit groups in the region and is now readying himself to teach an eight-week course Introduction to Documentary Film Production Workshop to run every Thursday from Aug. 20 through Oct. 8 at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
“I want to contribute to the community,” Koshmrl told the Mesabi Tribune in a recent interview. “A lot of things are happening in film in northern Minnesota and I’d like to help cultivate media literacy and film production.”
Koshmrl, 33, is offering the course after the Catalyst Content Festival featured independent TV and films in Duluth late last year and as state lawmakers continue to talk about ways to make movies across the state. It also comes at a point in the pandemic when many people have spent much of the year decamped to their homes and perhaps binge watching movies and documentaries on Netflix and Amazon.
Koshmrl’s classes are available to anyone 17 years old and older interested in learning new skills, story-telling, being a part of a statewide filmmaking movement or merely seeking to get out of their home. The course costs $99 for MDC members or $110 for non-members. There are scholarships available through Catalyst being offered on the center’s website. For the cost - which is hundreds of dollars less when compared to film similar courses across the country - students should plan to screen films, listen to lectures, receive hands-on camera training and complete readings and production assignments. They will also have the opportunity to complete a 5-7 minute documentary film at the end of the course, which the teacher hopes could be filmed on the Iron Range and in Duluth.
Before the pandemic, Koshmrl spent his childhood attending high school in the suburbs of Minneapolis and visiting his grandparents and relatives in Chisholm. His parents are from Chisholm, where their extended family owns Valentini’s Supper Club, a historically popular Italian restaurant.
In high school, he and his friends made “loosely-scripted comedy skits.” He took his interest in filmmaking to Montana State University in Bozeman for one year, before enrolling in Emerson College in Boston to pursue a film degree.
While studying, he was introduced to the work of Fredrick Wiseman, a highly-regarded American filmmaker and eventually an Academy Honorary Award recipient who has spent his half-century career creating film about “American institutions,” providing insights into student life in Philadelphia “High School” (1968), the New York social service system in “Welfare” (1975), experiences of students at Alabama’s Institute for the Deaf and Blind in “Multi-Handicapped” (1986) and the happenings in the port city of “Belfast Maine” (1999).
Koshmrl specifically referred to “High School” as sparking his interest in “observational film.” There is no narration in the films. Interviews are non-existent. “It’s the capturing of nuances that happen in everyday life that go unnoticed,” he said. “It’s active exploration without having to bring a preconceived notion to filmmaking. The subtle style is powerful.”
In 2009, after graduation, he set off for South Korea, where he taught English and worked for an arts and culture magazine for the next three years. It was here that he learned about the debates over the island of Dokdo, also known as Liancourt Rocks, information that he would store in his mind for years to come. In 2012, he returned to America and enrolled in the M.F.A. program at the University of Texas in Austin. He learned how to shape documentary films and planned for a career in the industry, which allowed him to travel to Antarctica before he graduated in 2016.
Since then, Koshmrl worked stints as a faculty member at St. Edward’s University, Austin Community College and the Austin School of Film. He partnered with the U.S. State Department teaching film to youth in Harare, Zimbabwe. He has also worked as a cinematographer on films shot in various settings including Germany, Italy, Japan and North Carolina.
In 2018, he moved to Chisholm, where he has been working on a film digging into the Range’s history of European immigrants in the mining industry, among other projects. The regional immigration story operates as a metaphor for the history of American immigration.
Now at the Range, Koshmrl says he plans to stay on the Range for several years to help mold a filmmaking community. Thanks to various supporters, including the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, Chisholm Kids PLUS, Chisholm Community Foundation, MDC and Catalyst, he has been able to secure high-resolution cameras and 10 IMAC computers for his students. He encourages anyone interested in taking his course to reach out to the MDC and sign-up before next week’s first class.
“I’m taking a holistic approach to theory, style, story-telling, cinematography, and post-production,” he said. “Experienced filmmakers or people who never used a camera before can learn about the history of documentaries and how to put together their own film. It’s accessible to anyone.”
