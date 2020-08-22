Fillin’ the Bus campaign

Members of the Hibbing High School student council were on hand Thursday afternoon collecting donated school supplies for the third annual "Fill the Bus" campaign. Donated supplies will be sorted and distributed across the school district to be given to students in need.

 Mark Sauer

