Filing period opens in Balkan Township By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE Jan 4, 2023 The filing period for candidates in Balkan Township opened on Jan. 3 and is set to end on Jan. 17, according to the township office. The withdrawal period is Jan. 18th—Jan. 20th.The following positions are open:• Supervisor, three-year term. Dirk VerSteeg is the incumbent.•Treasurer, two-year term. Kent Fredeen is the incumbent.Filing is conducted at the Balkan Township office. There is a $2 filing fee.The township election and annual meeting are set for March 14.
