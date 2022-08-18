Several area school districts will have candidates on the ballot for school board on Nov. 8.
The filing period was Tuesday, Aug. 2 through Tuesday, Aug. 16, and the following information was taken from the Minnesota Secretary of State web site Thursday morning.
Incumbents are indicated by (I) following their name.
• Hibbing School District No. 701: With three seats up for grabs, five candidates have filed for election including incumbents Jeff Polcher (I), Kathy Nyberg (I), and Marge Martin (I), along with newcomers Krist Elsner and Sarah Gabardi. All are four-year terms.
• Rock Ridge School District No. 2909 will feature two different races. Voters will be asked to elect two of the following four candidates to represent District 1 (four-year terms): John Uhan (I), Mathew “Chipper” Sjoberg (I) and Pollyann Sorcan (I), and Mike Pariseau.
District 1 includes Eveleth, Gilbert, Iron Junction, Leonidas, McKinley, Precinct 5 in Virginia; the townships of Clinton, Fayal and Biwabik; and unorganized P-15.
Voters will also be asked to elect two of the following three candidates to represent District 2 (four-year terms): Murray Anderson, Nicole Culbert-Dahl (I) and Shaun Hainey.
District 2 includes the cities of Virginia and Mountain Iron (Precinct 2), townships of Pike, Sandy and Wuori, and unorganized P-15.
• Mountain Iron-Buhl School District No. 712: Four seats (four-year terms) are up for grabs and four people have filed including Jason Gellerstedt (I), Jesse White (I), Amy Winans (I) and Laura Ann Petersen.
• St. Louis County School District No. 2142: Three people are running for three different seats: Nathan Briggs for District 2 (North Woods); Ron Marinaro for District 3 (Tower-Soudan); and Lynn A. Hilde (I) for District 5 (Cherry).
• Chisholm District No. 695: Three people are running unopposed for three seats (four-year terms) including Jaclyn Corradi Simon (I), Shelly Lappi (I) and Cynthia Rice. Mark Casey, who was appointed to the board earlier this year following the resignation of Clarice Sever, filed for a two-year term in a special election, according to school officials.
• Mesabi East School District No. 2711: Four candidates are running for three seats (four-year terms) including Amanda Gross (I) and Walt Hautala (I), Gregg Allen and Dennis H. Gauthier.
• Ely School District No. 696: Three candidates are running unopposed for three seats (four-year terms) including Jeremiah A. Engen, Claire High, and Jennifer Wustlund. One candidate is running for a special election seat, Anthony Bermel.
• Nashwauk-Keewatin District No. 319: Four candidates are running for three seats (four-year terms) including Bill Hendricks (I), Lisa Peratalo (I), Jeff Sundquist (I) and Jake Castle.
—
Filings for several local cities also closed on Tuesday. They are as follows:
• Aurora: Special election for council member (elect 2): David Akins-Miller, Daniel Goette.
• Babbitt mayor: Candidates Jim Christopherson and Bernice Norregaard are running to fill the seat currently held by Andrea Zupancich, who is running State Senate District 3.
• Babbitt councilor: Five candidates are running for two available seats including John M. Fitzpatrick, Jim Lassi, Terry G. Switajewski, Craig Warlof and Joseph White.
• Biwabik mayor: Jim Weikum (I) is running unopposed.
• Biwabik councilor: Steven Biondich and Cathy Niemi are running for the two available, four-year seats.
• Biwabik special election for council (two years): No filings. According to the city of Biwabik website, filings close on Thursday at 5 p.m.
• Cook mayor: Harold Johnston is running unopposed.
• Cook councilor: Jody Bixby (I), Kim Brunner (I) and Ivette Reing are facing off for two available seats on the council.
• Cook special election for councilor: Erin Danielson, Dave Danz, Ivette Reing and Liza Root have all filed to run in the general election.
• Hoyt Lakes mayor: Incumbent David Zins is running unopposed.
• Hoyt Lakes council: Cherie Grams and Brennan Scott are running unopposed.
• Hoyt Lakes special election for council: Stuart Beauregard will face Sheri J. Skerjance to fill the remaining two years of the seat vacated by Zins, who was appointed mayor effective June 1.
• Kinney mayor: Debra Wavernack is running unopposed.
• Kinney council: Bobbi Black and Sandy Daniels-Milton both applied for the general election.
• Kinney special election for council: No one filed for the position.
• McKinley mayor: Stephen Bottila is running unopposed.
• McKinley council (elect 2): Joseph Vaida is running unopposed. No other candidates applied.
• Orr mayor: Robert “Bob’’ Antikainen and Rocky Hoffman will square off for the mayoral post.
• Orr council: Bruce Black, Ericka Cote, Joshua Gaskell, Jim Gray and Sean Luce have filed to fill the two available positions.
• Tower mayor: David Setterberg is running unopposed.
• Tower council (elect 2): Robert Anderson and Joe Morin are both running unopposed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.