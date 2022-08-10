ANGORA — There will be archery and ax throwing, a Viking warrior, Turkish dance from the Ottoman Empire, Medieval games, lots of tasty morsels, handcrafted wares, and a chance to learn about dragon hunting.
And, of course, real-life skalds will be there, too.
After all, this is the Festival of Skalds.
This year’s festival — which celebrates “Olde Norse merriment” — runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Angora. Parking is free; festival entrance is at 8182 Carpenter Road.
This is the third public event hosted by Iron Ranger Arts, of Cook, which offers handmade primitive archery supplies, leather goods, forging, band and orchestra instrument repair, and historical replicas.
Jacinda Hodge, of Iron Ranger Art, describes the celebration as “an Olde Norse-themed fantasy fair” — similar to a Renaissance fair, but with more of a Viking twist.
Skalds were the keepers of Viking history and the great storytellers of their people, she explained. “They were the go-to for storytelling and entertainment and the goings on.”
The alcohol-free festival is “a chance to be immersed into a world where historians, poets, and storytellers of the Olde Norse join fantasy creatures of all sorts in a fun-filled, family friendly, weekend of merriment.”
The setting aims to “look like a little Viking encampment village in the northwoods of Minnesota” and “entertainers and vendors look the part,” Hodge said.
Attendees are also “encouraged to dress up in anything from Olde Norse to Renaissance to Fantasy to SteamPunk,” she said.
Festival admission is $5 for ages 13 and older, $1 for ages 12 and younger, or free with a nonperishable food item. All canned goods will be donated to the Cook Area Food Pantry. Last year’s festival collected two large boxes for the pantry and a cash contribution.
There will be more than 20 vendors peddling goods, Hodge said. “The majority are handcrafted. We want to stay an artesian fair as much as possible.”
Iron Range Arts, which has a mission of “bringing back the nearly lost art of traditional archery” and sells bows for beginners to advanced archers, will have a selection of its primitive items.
Attendees will also find knives, swords and axes; Renaissance garments, jewelry and accessories; homemade soaps; recycled fabric rugs; Fantasy art; henna body art; hand-carved wooden items; blacksmith tools; herbal creams and salves; sun catchers; horseshoe art; handmade journals; wood-burning gifts; handmade gnomes; aquatic and mermaid trinkets; gems, stones and minerals; and many other treasurers.
Entertainment includes the Axe Throwing Man, who will also have other “things” to throw; Mustafa Ali, a mystic, musician, and poet; and the Turkish dance ensemble, Dans Askina.
Olrik Ironbrow, who dresses as a Viking berserker, will pose with participants for photos.
One of the festival’s storytellers and vendors will also pass on his “special dragon-hunting skills,” Hodge said.
And “a true skald,” named Gloria, who has worked at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm as a storyteller and re-enactor, will share her tales.
The festival is a fun place to bring kids, Hodge added. There will be a Kids Quest — an opportunity for children to collect beads from various vendors and meet with the “Empress of Lan-Da-Cre.”
There will be plenty of food and homemade baked goods for sale, as well, Hodge said, encouraging “people to come check it out.”
For more information on the festival, visit: www.ironrangerarts.com.
