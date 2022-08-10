Weekend fantasy event celebrates “Olde Norse merriment’

Primitive archery will be one of many Olde Norse activities at this year's Festival of Skalds set for this weekend in Angora.

 

ANGORA — There will be archery and ax throwing, a Viking warrior, Turkish dance from the Ottoman Empire, Medieval games, lots of tasty morsels, handcrafted wares, and a chance to learn about dragon hunting.

And, of course, real-life skalds will be there, too.

