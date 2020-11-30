This year, Lead for America partnered with the Hibbing and Chisholm school districts to sponsor a fellowship project to improve mental health services, especially for school youth. As a result, I’ll be serving the Iron Range over the next two years in this role. During this time, I’ll be engaging the community to understand our mental health needs, taking inventory of existing services, researching school programs for mental wellness, and facilitating training for teachers and the community regarding mental health, trauma and culturally-informed care practices, and advocacy efforts to improve our resources.
So far, needs highlighted by the community include the lack of mental health specialists, a desire for accessible youth social spaces, crisis services for youths, and community education about mental illness, stigma, and recovery.
A graduate of Hibbing high school noted the absence of public dialogue, stating, “The stigma comes from the silence rather than the bullying for getting help.” Other stressors stem from a lack of acceptance or acknowledgment for their lifestyle choices, color of their skin, or family history.
Every single member of our society is wonderfully unique, with their own value and worth. When people feel alienated for being “different”, they are more likely to leave and create a home elsewhere. We should strongly cherish diversity and warmly welcome everyone, otherwise we will continue to see population decline, struggles with mental resilience and siloed communities.
Another Hibbing graduate commented, “In Kindergarten, there is more social acceptance. They highlight that it is OK to be you. That message doesn’t always come across as we get older. It is OK to be different.” It’s no surprise then, that community feedback almost always touches on the overwhelmingly universal hope for community bonding and social connection.
People on the Iron Range want to build partnerships and implement creative collaboration efforts to address these issues. Already assisting with this endeavor are school programs such as REACH and ADAPT, which support students struggling academically to build social-emotional skills. Soon, “Loonies Coffee Shop” will open in Virginia, using their profits to end stigma and improve mental health services, while providing a caring environment where employees and customers can be themselves. Funded through the Blandin Foundation and St. Louis County Public Health Innovation Grant, Virginia Fire Department and Range Mental Health partnered to create a mobile mental health care option. This program allows paramedics and mental health workers to bring care to those that need it, reducing calls for police, EMS, and emergency room services. Furthermore, there are a variety of community support initiatives, such as the Lyric Center for the Art’s LGBTQ+ group, Rangeparents.org, which lists a variety of parent support groups in the area, as well as the Hibbing Police—who’ve teamed up with V.E.M.A. (Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness)—to arrange training for police officers regarding mental health and diversity.
Please connect with me, not only to inform the service projects I am doing, but also to grow your own networks and resources. Our goal is to capture a truly holistic community vision for the future of the Range; this especially includes hearing from groups that are marginalized or often overlooked in these discussions. Whether you are a veteran, parent, student, BIPOC, small business owner, teacher, politician, LGBTQ+, we want to hear from you what you need to maintain mental wellness.
Let me link you to others with the same values and passions who are working on similar projects as you. My Facebook is @LizBlochLeadForMN and my email is liz.bloch@isd701.org. I know that working together, as a community, we can create a more resilient, interconnected, and thriving Iron Range.
