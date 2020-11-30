Throughout the course of my fellowship, my project scope aims to answer the following question: “How might we design our schools to be the hub for mental health early intervention and support for students and families?”
Being that I am not originally from the Iron Range, it was imperative that I embark on a listening tour before diving too deep in attempting to answer this question. A tour is a series of intentional conversations and interviews with key educators, community members, and stakeholders to gather community context, hear concerns, and simply make connections and let people know that I am here doing this work. At the beginning of my tour, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect of the community and the overall sentiments around mental health, so I kept the questions as broad as possible. For example, I asked, “What are your hopes and concerns for the Iron Range? What would you like it to look like in five years?”
While that was a great way to break the ice, I found myself getting no substantial insight. I realized fairly quickly that the only way to establish genuine connections (with former students and community members especially) was not by asking transactional, reporter-type questions. Rather, the kind of substance I was looking for would only be achieved through mutual vulnerability. Thus, I started to speak on commonalities during the interviews. I chose to focus on what makes us similar to each other rather than our differences. It varied from person to person but truly required me to dig deeper into myself and what calls me to do this often difficult, but incredibly important work. It sometimes required me to (within a professional capacity) become vulnerable and share my own struggles and accomplishments with mental health. My story became a key driving point in helping me build rapport.
My key findings will be broken down into two categories. 1: Issue-Based Challenges: Challenges that fall directly under the realm of my project scope and my “how might we” question.
2. Meta-Challenges: Broader, overarching challenges that may indirectly tie in to project scope.
I will give at least one example from each category.
Let’s first start with issue-based challenges: Stigma. This is undoubtedly the biggest challenge that I’ve seen come up in 92.5% of the interviews I’ve conducted. While I acknowledge that there is certainly less stigma now than perhaps 10 or even five years ago, it’s still an issue that prevents many students and families from seeking help.
From personal experience, I know firsthand how difficult it is to walk around with an undiagnosed mental health issue because of fear of family or community judgment. Twenty-seven percent of participants spoke of the “Scandanavian Reserve” culture and the role that plays in seeking help. Many of the families on the Iron Range are of Scandinavian descent. In said culture, many have shared with me that it is frowned upon to make a scene in public. It is frowned upon to share your personal family matters with third parties. Thus, a lot of people resort to keeping their struggles to themselves and the consequences to that are many.
A common Meta-Challenge trend is a lack of resources and community cohesion. Many of the participants I spoke with shared their frustration that there are little to no facilities available to house people that are experiencing a crisis. The nearest facilities are in Duluth, the Metro area, and Fargo, N.D. That in and of itself puts a major financial strain on families.
Additionally, the schools aren’t always aware of the services that a student might need or be receiving elsewhere. Sometimes schools and mental health providers aren’t working together because a parent will refuse to sign a release of information form. This anonymous M.H provider has had parents say to her, “My child can receive these services but I don’t want schools to know our private family business.” This greatly reduces the wraparound care that a student can receive in bolstering his or her mental health.
As I continue with my fellowship, I recognize that the act of listening and learning never stops. I am humbled and excited to be here serving the community in this way. It is challenging work, but one that hits so close to home and that I have a deep calling for.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.