The center of my project scope focuses on making child care both affordable and accessible within my focus area. More specifically, my project aims to tackle the questions: “How might we make child care a key driver for economic development? How might we make child care as easy and accessible as ordering online pizza?” With that in mind, I embarked on a listening tour that included key stakeholders and community members to have a holistic understanding of where I was entering into. Despite this being a summary of my findings within the past two months, it is important to note that most of my discoveries are preliminary findings and can guarantee that more information will reveal itself throughout my project’s development.
Throughout my listening tour, the common issue of parents frantically searching for open slots for their children at daycares became one of the main issues being brought up, especially if the parent needs quality care for an infant. Additionally, there is also a lack of youth activities that could be considered child care after school or during school breaks.
On the other side of the coin, the ability to find quality employees to care for children has been exacerbated by the current pandemic, causing concern for many child care centers. Some of the licensed centers mentioned that the unemployment benefits given at the start of the pandemic were more than what their employees earned per week, which discouraged many of them from returning to work.
When speaking with parents and local companies on the type of child care needs, I heard many say they would require child care options that operate before and after their work shifts, which are typically from 8 a.m. until about 5 p.m. (with the exclusion of shift schedules). Plus, the early childhood programs are only offered a few times a week, so finding a program that supplements these options is another hassle many parents have to encounter.
Since a large portion of Hibbing’s workforce is employed in industries with shift or rotating work schedules, that creates a different work-life dynamic for residents. When speaking with human resource departments or managers of some of the top employers in Hibbing, they have mentioned that the need for daycare either at night or on/near the site of their facilities is highly desirable for their employees. Having daycare services open an hour before and after the typical hours of shift workers has also been brought up.
There has been a trend where community members who want to make a change might get the ball rolling on their idea, but may not see it come to fruition due to the amount of work it requires. Ideas for establishing a community center or creating more after school programs never saw the light of day because it may have needed more support from the community or stakeholders.
The culmination of information I received from my listening tour, the training from the fellowship, and other connections I have made throughout my time serving in Hibbing has given me a stronger sense of the needs of the community. With that, I hope to utilize that knowledge as my project scope further develops with the help of community members passionate about creating a strong structure for the child care industry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.