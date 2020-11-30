After an intense national campaign season (to say the least), it is tempting to assume that our nation is hopelessly divided. Actually, I am more optimistic than ever about our future. Why?
The answer is right here on the Iron Range. My service in Hibbing has already taught me that lasting success in any challenge facing our country will always rely on one key ingredient: honest, candid collaboration that relies on local perspectives.
While it may be in short supply elsewhere, this kind of engagement is showing promising progress in our community.
For example, consider the national discourse about policing. For too long, local wisdom has been underappreciated. One officer explained to me that, after commuting to work in a nearby town’s department, they began to serve as an officer in the community where they lived. Policing where “the people you interact with will see you in the grocery store or in the pews after work gave a whole new meaning to the ‘protect and serve’ motto.” As think tanks and major media just now begin to mention this idea, they are stumbling upon what a local perspective could have told them long ago.
Of course, policing in a community of any size requires difficult conversations. Many parts of our country are struggling with discussions about race as it relates to law enforcement, sometimes with dramatic headlines as a result. However, the task force of local citizens I help are working as an honest forum for community stakeholders to collaborate. I have witnessed firsthand Hibbing peace officers, public servants and activists alike learn from each other as they strive to make all members of the Hibbing community feel equally protected and served. This work is hard, but the collaboration often avoids misunderstandings that have aggravated and escalated tragic events in other communities.
Now, more than ever, our nation needs to learn from this local collaboration. Small towns like Hibbing are “are the frontier of rebuilding the political divide in America today,” as one small business owner told me. It is harder to fall back on stereotypes and echo chambers when the “other side” is your next door neighbor and helps you shovel the snow after a storm.
Frankly, we have to work together. National talking heads can afford gridlock and polarization, but pressing local problems like the future of our regional economy require we roll up our sleeves and start the tough work of reaching consensus. I am very optimistic about our ability to do this. Through my service with the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Hibbing, I have helped to form a coalition of community stakeholders to successfully implement our Moving To Work Program. Already, Hibbing is attracting attention from around the state and country with our effort to help residents of public housing graduate to self-sufficiency and a better quality of life. We are a long way from declaring victory, but this collaboration between nonprofits, community groups and levels of government will be critical in enabling the most vulnerable to overcome the barriers to their dreams.
“My one hope is that at the end of my life,” one local leader confided to me, “they will say I made more deposits in this community than withdrawals.” It is this common willingness to work together for the good of our beloved northeastern Minnesota that makes me so proud to serve in Hibbing. There are plenty of challenges ahead, but the future has never been brighter because of what is happening right here in our backyard.
