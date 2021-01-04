Feeding communities in northern Minnesota

Since May 28, 2020, AEOA has distributed over 60,000 boxes and over 1.3 million pounds of food to people in need in 26 communities across northern Minnesota. We have served over 56,000 individuals and 20,000 households. Thank you to AEOA Staff, volunteers, and partners that help us make this happen.

 photo submitted

Since May 28, 2020, AEOA has distributed over 60,000 boxes and over 1.3 million pounds of food to people in need in 26 communities across northern Minnesota. We have served over 56,000 individuals and 20,000 households. Thank you to AEOA Staff, volunteers, and partners that help us make this happen.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments