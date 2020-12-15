An employee has been charged for stealing more than $315,0000 from the Bois Forte Bay Resort and Casino over more than six years, according to federal court documents.
Jennifer L. Boutto, 32, of Willow Valley Township, was charged on Monday with one felony count of “embezzlement and theft from Indian tribal organization,” the U.S. District Court in Minneapolis reported in a filing Monday.
Prosecutors allege Boutto embezzled and stole “$315,739.7 of moneys, funds, and credits” belonging to the band and the casino in Tower from June, 8, 2013 and October 16, 2019, the document reads.
The prosecutors include U.S. States Attorney Erica H. Macdonald and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan L. Sing.
Boutto is being represented by public defender Lisa M. Lopez.
The Mesabi Tribune on Tuesday sent an inquiry to the Bois Forte Band for comment on the criminal charges. “We have been in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s office and are aware of the proceedings and will comment once this matter is concluded,” Bois Forte Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers said in a statement.
