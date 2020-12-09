Fayal Township house fire breaks through roof

A blaze of fire breaks through the roof at a home on Burke Road in Fayal Township on Monday. (Northland FireWire)

FAYAL TOWNSHIP — Six fire departments battled a house fire in Fayal Township on Monday that burned through the roof of the home.

Firefighters were dispatched to reports of a fire around 3:30 p.m. on Burke Road, about a half mile northwest of the Eveleth Veterans Park. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the roof of the house and they began interior operations until the fire broke through the roof, according to the Northland FireWire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters from Fayal Township, Eveleth, Gilbert, Biwabik, Lakeland, and Central Lakes were dispatched to the scene.

