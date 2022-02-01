Elise and Della Nelson and Nellie Thompson are pictured in their dresses for the upcoming Father-Daughter Ball. Tickets are now on sale for the ball set for Feb. 4 and 5 at the Hibbing Alliance Church in Hibbing.
HIBBING – An evening of music and dancing is in store for the Father-Daughter Ball.
The popular dance is now in its 13th year, and is set for 6 to 8 p.m. with the option of Feb. 4 or Feb. 5, at the Hibbing Alliance Church, 4220 West Third Ave. In Hibbing.
Anna Nelson, coordinator for the event, said the dance was introduced in 2008 and was originally held in Chisholm. Throughout the years it has grown from a one night event to two nights with up to 250 in attendance each night.
Nelson said she’s looking forward to the event after it was canceled last year due to COVID.
“I think it’s just seeing everyone having a good time, and the positive relationships,” Nelson said.”There’s so much negativity out there.”
Nelson’s own daughters, Elise and Della have attended the dance since they were babies, and they and their friend, Nellie Thompson have their dresses all picked out and are ready to get out on the dance floor.
Elise’s favorite part about the ball is dancing in her new dress with the disco ball overhead, according to Anna. Nellie enjoys getting prices and dancing, and she and Della enjoy dancing with their dads, she said.
The Father-Daughter Ball isn’t just for little girls and their dads as there is no age limit.
“We have grandpas with grandkids, dads with older daughters,” Nelson said.
Each girl in attendance is given a prize, which they get to select.
Proceeds from the Father-Daughter Ball benefit the Family Life Center, and is one of the center’s main fundraisers for the year.
Tickets for the ball are now on sale and can be purchased at Casey Drug in Chisholm or Baron’s Pharmacy in Hibbing.
For questions or more information, you can contact the center at 218-262-5768.
—
The Family Life Center provides free assistance to all men and women raising babies and young children on the Iron Range, according to information on the group’s website.
Services offered include counseling, pregnancy testing, education and assistance with diapers, children's clothing up to 5T, maternity clothing, baby equipment, portable cribs, formula and more.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at 802 East Howard St., Ste. 3 in Hibbing, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at 820 North Ninth St., Ste. 130 in Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.