VIRGINIA — For those dreaming of seed catalogs and turning the soil, the Virginia Public Library is offering a discussion of natural garden planning with Janna Goerdt of Fat Chicken Farm in Embarrass at noon Thursday, March 24.
Goerdt explained natural garden planning. "I will be talking about growing food the way I do on my farm; with no chemical fertilizers or herbicides, just using techniques that promote healthy, biologically active garden soil. That includes using biologically natural fertilizers like bone meal and greensand and composted manure, rather than synthetic ones that are made from processed chemicals,” she said. “Using synthetic fertilizers and chemicals isn’t necessarily a 'bad' way to garden, it’s just a different philosophy. When you use natural additives, you are feeding the soil, which in turn feeds the plant. When you use chemical additives, you are feeding the plant, which provides a boost of nutrients but no long-term benefit to the soil."
Goerdt said, "It’s rather like eating a diet of Twinkies as opposed to a stew of meat and vegetables — they are both food, but one diet is better for your body than the other, I’ll let you figure out which is which."
Goerdt has had Fat Chicken Farm for about 14 years and has always grown food this way. "During this presentation I will talk about how to start your own plants and seeds, general garden layout planning, and techniques to encourage healthy garden soil, and as a result, healthy garden plants," she said. T
he presentation will focus on growing vegetables, but most of the general information will translate to growing flowers as well, she added.
Goerdt and her husband, Tim Strasser, a science teacher in the Rock Ridge school system, have 8-year-old twin boys, who "like to help out in the garden, specifically picking peas and tomatoes and digging holes," she said.
Librarian Susan Hoppe said, "Bring your notebooks and be ready with questions as Janna shares her tips and secrets at this early-season program."
The admission-free program is supported by the Friends of the Virginia Public Library. For more information contact the library at 218-748-7525.
Goeredt's website, www.fatchickenfarm.com, reads in part: "We are a small, diversified farm in Embarrass, MN, that specializes in growing good food for good people. Our free-range poultry enjoy plenty of sun and fresh air, while our honeybees pollinate the field crops and hoop houses filled with heirloom-variety vegetables. We use only organic growing practices, with no harmful chemicals or synthetic fertilizers of any kind. All the food that comes off the farm is delicious and healthy: From juicy heirloom tomatoes to crisp, sweet snap peas and lettuce to dream about. We are proud to be an active member of the community, as well.
Goeredt’s products can be found at the Tower Farmers Market every Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. during the summer, at Natural Harvest Food Co-op in Virginia, or delivered to your door this year with the 2022 Food Share season getting ready to begin.
For more information call: (218) 749-2186.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.