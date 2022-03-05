HIBBING — Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing Saturday announced his candidacy to represent District 7 as a Republican in the Minnesota State Senate.
“My wife and I both grew up here on the Iron Range, and we chose to raise our children here. But I am concerned about the lack of growth and opportunity for the next generation. My children have less job opportunities and fewer retail and entertainment choices than we had when I was growing up. We need to change this so our kids can have the option of staying here,’’ Farnsworth stated in a news release.
Farnsworth is the son of a 33-year retired miner and has been a licensed teacher for the past 22 years. After growing up on the Range and moving away for college and work, he and his wife returned home to start their family in the same area where they grew up.
In the 2020 election, Farnsworth ran for a seat in House District 6A, coming within 30 votes of winning a seat not held by a Republican for over 60 years.
When asked why he is running again, Farnsworth said, “We have a golden opportunity to grow the Northland economy and truly contribute to our national economy. The problem is, the Metro controlled DFL wants to end mining in our state, which effectively ends our way of life. The DFL of our parents’ and grandparents’ generations left us and has been replaced by far left extremists. What remains is a party with no regard for our values or way of life. I’m running for office because the Northland is still worth fighting for.”
When asked why he waited so long after redistricting to announce his candidacy, Farnsworth said in his announcement, “The morning after the last election, when I appeared to have the lead, the first person to call and congratulate me was Senator Tomassoni. He probably doesn’t even realize how much that call meant to me, and I know he has meant so much to folks in our area. Waiting a little while after the party honoring him is the least I can do to show my respect for Senator Tomassoni. Some things are more important than politics.”
Farnsworth lives in Hibbing with his wife Jamie, a registered nurse, and four children—Hannah (13), Isaac (12), Abigail (9), and Samuel (7). He is a special education teacher with the Hibbing School District and a real estate agent with Village Realty. After graduating high school in Chisholm, Farnsworth earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of St. Thomas and master’s degree from Mankato in special education.
In other election news, Spencer Igo, who announced his intent to run for House District 7A in mid-February, put out a statement and a video titled “Mesabi’’ on Saturday.
His statement read as follows:
“Mesabi – the Ojibwe word for Giant in which our great range was given its name. The Iron Range is a living breathing history of the American dream. From the first settlers who tamed the forests, to the miners who opened the ground and built a nation, they too were giants. Today we all stand upon their shoulders looking to the future. The world of tomorrow is within our grasp and we are faced with a task just like them.
“My name is Spencer Igo and I am running for re-election in House District 7A to help usher in and deliver all our best days to reality. The Range is my home. I spent my childhood growing up on lands of an old tailings basin, fishing our countless lakes, and hunting our endless forests. My dream in this life is to deliver the same experience I had to my future family, and that is why I am asking for your support.
“The past two years serving in the Minnesota Legislature has been the most humbling experience of my life and yet it also has lit a fire inside me that is burning brighter than ever to fight for our home. I have been a loud and delivering voice for mining, logging, and all the issues of our home. I have always worked and supported our men and women of labor for how they keep our communities strong. My passion for our home is what drives me every day to take our issues to the Minnesota Capitol and make sure we are heard.
“The stories and history of the giants before us is now larger than ever. Together we can share that message of the past and the promise of a brighter future. We the people of the Iron Range and Northern Minnesota can deliver this future. We will usher in a new era of prosperity that will emulate across our State. We will bring our best days to reality and be the next generation of giants whose shoulders our children will stand on.
“I am asking for you to join me in my re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives so I can be our voice to share the story of our home.’’
