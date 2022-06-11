Robert Wichman battles Carrie Slick in full armor as a demonstration put on by the Shire of the Inner Sea. A medieval reenactment group based in Duluth and the Range at Thursday's FanCon event sponsored by the Virginia Public Library. The Library is hosting events through the summer with Introduction to PowWow Etiquette June 14 and Afoutayi Haitian Dance June 23.
Darth Vader walks with a group of friends toward the Iron Trail Motor's Event Center in Virginia Thursday afternoon to attend the Virginia Public Libraries summer reading program FanCon. The event features sword fighting, blacksmithing, and costume contests as well as an assortment of family games.
Robert Wichman battles Carrie Slick in full armor as a demonstration put on by the Shire of the Inner Sea. A medieval reenactment group based in Duluth and the Range at Thursday's FanCon event sponsored by the Virginia Public Library. The Library is hosting events through the summer with Introduction to PowWow Etiquette June 14 and Afoutayi Haitian Dance June 23.
Mark Sauer
Darth Vader walks with a group of friends toward the Iron Trail Motor's Event Center in Virginia Thursday afternoon to attend the Virginia Public Libraries summer reading program FanCon. The event features sword fighting, blacksmithing, and costume contests as well as an assortment of family games.
Robert Wichman battles Carrie Slick in full armor as a demonstration put on by the Shire of the Inner Sea. A medieval reenactment group based in Duluth and the Range at Thursday’s FanCon event sponsored by the Virginia Public Library. The Library is hosting events through the summer with Introduction to PowWow Etiquette June 14 and Afoutayi Haitian Dance June 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.