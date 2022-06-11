Robert Wichman battles Carrie Slick in full armor as a demonstration put on by the Shire of the Inner Sea. A medieval reenactment group based in Duluth and the Range at Thursday’s FanCon event sponsored by the Virginia Public Library. The Library is hosting events through the summer with Introduction to PowWow Etiquette June 14 and Afoutayi Haitian Dance June 23.

