Family prepares to take a leap of faith, venture into unknown for missionary work

IRON RANGE — Nic and Jacelyn Davidson have taken some big leaps into the unknown before, but an upcoming journey will be the family’s “highest high jump” of all.
Truly, a leap of faith.
The Davidsons, of International Falls, are heading with their five children to Cambodia this fall, without knowing the language or where they will live, and with nothing but some suitcases and the overwhelming desire to follow a very special calling — to be full-time Catholic missionaries in one of the poorest areas of Southeast Asia.
They plan to take the Iron Range on their trek, documenting each step — or bound — of their missionary life along the way.
Nic Davidson, who grew up in Duluth, says he was not much of a cliff jumper as a youngster. While the other kids fearlessly leapt from the towering cliffs along the Lester River, he chose the jumps just feet from the water.
But after meeting his wife in college (Jacelyn knew at age 10 during her childhood in Ohio that she wanted to be missionary) and sharing her passion for spreading the message of Christ, Nic embarked on a series of plunges as the duo together engaged in many figurative cliff dives. Somehow they always landed just where they were supposed to be.
Those leaps are far from over.
The college sweethearts married in 2001, both members of the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal denomination of the Protestant church.
It was clear on their first date, Nic said, that Jacelyn had her sights set on missionary work. Not two months into their marriage, Jacelyn Davidson traveled to southern China to work in an orphanage.
Filled with so much joy from the experience of giving, she wanted to return.
The couple became missionaries in training with the Assemblies of God, spending two years in China as teachers in international schools.
During that time, the Davidsons took a side trip to the small nation known officially as the Kingdom of Cambodia, where they ventured into one of the mass grave sites known as “The Killing Fields.” During the reign of the Khmer Rouge, a communist party that took over the country from 1975-1979, about 25% of Cambodia’s population was murdered by fellow citizens.
The country is still working to recover from the upheaval of the nation’s infrastructure caused by the regime.
On that day at the site of the mass graves, there were children playing and begging. Jacelyn noticed one little boy who had cut his heel and was limping. She cleaned and bandaged his wound using a basic first aid kit.
It was then she had a pivotal moment.
The boy ran off and Jacelyn verbalized her thoughts. “Somebody could become a doctor and come here and do so much good,” she told her husband. She continued: “I could become a doctor.”
And, in that moment, she vowed she would.
When the couple returned to the United States in 2007, the Davidsons moved to Nic’s hometown of Duluth, where Jacelyn enrolled in the College of St. Scholastica’s pre-med program. Nic attended flight school.
Missionary work remained on their minds, but they felt “unsettled” in their denomination. At St. Scholastica, the couple met a young priest who was versed in Theology of the Body (TOB), a study of God and scripture as related to the body and what it means to be human.
That encounter led them to the Catholic Church, which they joined in 2008. And that leap led Nic to become a youth minister and later a speaker, himself, on TOB.
Jacelyn had intended to attend medical school in Israel, but when that door closed, the couple took the opportunity to be missionaries in Guatemala until she could re-apply.
This time, Jacelyn was accepted at a school on the Caribbean island nation of Dominica.
It seemed to be “a derailment from our life plans,” Nic says in a video on his YouTube channel. But “this was the door that opened,” and the Davidsons jumped on through it.
And the doors kept opening. A Catholic church on the island was in need of help starting a youth program and, while his wife attended school, Nic took on the task.
While in Dominica, the couple led four humanitarian trips. The Davidsons had formed their own nonprofit to help facilitate missionary work, called FreelyGiven, Inc.
It’s easy to take for granted, Jacelyn said, “how convenient and easy our lives are” in America, with access to vehicles, running water and electricity. It is not that way in other parts of the world.
“We have been abundantly blessed and want to share that blessing with others,” the nonprofit’s website states. “It is this ideal that led us to our name: ‘Freely Given.’”
That, and the scripture verse: “Freely you have received, freely give.”
Not long into medical school, both Jacelyn and Nic felt the call to start a family through adoption. It may not have seemed an ideal time with Jacelyn in school, they said, but after making contacts on the island, the Davidsons were connected with a pair of brothers in need of a home.
They adopted the boys, Christian and Davey, who are now 16 and 10, and later the brothers’ sister, Esther, now 12.
It was “higher of a cliff to jump,” Nic said. But they were ready.
—
The Davidsons and their new family returned to America for Jacelyn’s residency, living in New York for a year and spending three years in St. Cloud.
During that time, the family formed a bond with Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.
Nic was speaking 10 to 15 times a month, spreading the teachings of the Catholic church and TOB. One of his first times sharing his messages with Holy Spirit was over video from the family’s tiny New York apartment. The video “kept freezing up,” he laughed.
Nic has since talked at the church many times, including presenting a number of Lenten series to the parish. Holy Spirit is like “an extended family,” he said.
During Jacelyn’s residency, the couple was surprised with a pregnancy. The timing, again, may not have seemed the best, said the couple, but the family was overjoyed when son Hudson, now 5, was born.
Upon becoming a family medicine physician, Jacelyn sought a location in need of a doctor — always interested in “working in places other people aren’t willing to go.”
She landed a job in International Falls three years ago.
With schooling and residency completed, the Davidsons revisited their intention of more permanent missionary work. The entire family engaged in a month-long missionary trip to Kenya. However, “it seemed no doors were opening,” Nic said.
The family also learned it would be growing; Jacelyn was pregnant once more, with daughter Evangeline coming into the world two years ago.
Travel challenges with the pandemic also put the missionary plan on hold. But around this time last year, the Davidsons began really focusing on going overseas.
“I felt the Lord called us to Cambodia,” Jacelyn said.
The country, similar to the size of Missouri, has a population of 17.3 million. Buddhism is its main religion. Only a half a percent of the people are Christian, Nic said.
The couple had no real contacts in the country, known for its tropical climate and just two seasons — dry and rainy.
But through various associations, the Davidsons were introduced to a missionary priest serving there. He was a priest “in the field,” Nic said. He quite literally spoke to the couple virtually from a rice field.
With the priest’s encouragement and help in taking the next steps, the Davidsons decided to “wholeheartedly jump on board” and launched a formal fundraising campaign.
The family will leave for Cambodia on Sept. 5.
Jacelyn has always felt connected to St. Teresa of Calcutta, “Mother Teresa.” Only after picking Sept. 5 did she learn it is the saint’s feast day.
The family is leaving behind nearly all of their possessions and will head out with just the “bare bones,” Nic said. They will find housing upon arrival and spend the first year intensely learning the main language of Khmer. Jacelyn will also work on obtaining her Cambodian medical license.
After the first year, the family plans to move to a more rural area to begin working in the medical community and the local church.
It will all depend on what the needs are, said the Davidsons. But Jacelyn has considered starting a mobile medical unit, and Nic would like to use his flight training to transport patients needing advanced care across the border to hospitals in Thailand.
While so much is not yet “ironed out” — and this next chapter is by far “our biggest leap” — Nic said he is confident “God will take care of it.” That includes the fundraising still yet to be completed, he said.
“With our pairing of a speaker/trainer and family medicine physician, it is our greatest hope to serve others and build up the Kingdom of God,” the couple writes on the FreelyGiven website.
The Davidsons spoke of their journey at Holy Spirit’s Palm Sunday Mass.
Nic said he knows “God said, ‘Here’s the next step I want you to take.’”
The school-age children will be homeschooled for the first year, and the family may eventually look into the country’s international schools. Family friend Sabrina Etienne, from International Falls, and her 13-year-old daughter, Vionna, will join the Davidsons for the first year in Cambodia, with Etienne serving as a tutor.
“The kids are 50% excited” about living in Cambodia, which tends to be a very safe country for visitors, Nic said, adding that they have been looking at Cambodia on Google Earth. While zooming in, they spotted a monkey on a pathway, and that thrilled the kids.
“They are excited about the adventurous part,” he said. Their oldest, Christian, is partially looking forward to riding a moped around town, and all the children can’t wait to ride aboard a “tuk-tuk” — a motorized rickshaw.
“We are doing this because of Jesus,” Nic said on a YouTube video. His channel contains videos the couple has made about their missionary life and also regular segments of “Old Fashioned Catholics,” in which Nic and guests talk about Christian topics while sipping old fashioned cocktails.
“The relationship everyone can have with Him is real,” Nic said. That’s what the Davidsons hope to teach by using technology to document their experiences.
“It’s beautiful for us here on Iron Range to have a family that is such a powerful witness of what it means to let go and truly abandon everything to follow Christ,” said the Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. “For me, it’s a great, powerful witness, even as a priest.”
The family’s mission has led him to “ask myself, am I letting go of everything to follow the Lord; am I letting Jesus be my vision?”
Today the Christian world celebrates Easter — “the fact that Jesus, a man, rose from the dead and conquered death itself,” said the priest. “And from that moment in history, 2,000 years ago, people have been responding to the resurrected Lord.”
The Davidsons, Moravitz said, “are a great witness of when one encounters the Lord Jesus and His Resurrection, your life is never the same. Nic and Jacelyn, in such a wonderful way, are responding to the resurrected Jesus, and are listening to His command to literally give up everything to come follow Him.”
Moravitz continued: “The thing I love about Nic and Jacelyn is they faced many struggles and challenges and ups and downs. Following Christ isn’t always easy. It’s full of trials and struggles and our own daily crosses. It hasn't been pretty. It hasn’t been easy. It’s been messy,” he said of their journey.
“Here at Holy Spirit, just by their mere witness, it challenges us —
‘Am I responding to the Easter message?’ In a world so broken and so divided, what unites us is truly the message of Christ, to lay down one’s lives for the other. … Nic and Jacelyn are a great example of making Him the center of everything.”
That doesn’t mean the family is without fears about taking this leap of faith, Nic noted. He admits on a video that he is “freaked out.”
“This is so outside my wheelhouse. Taking five kids to the other side of the world — I get scared every single day.”
Yet, Nic said, he is certain God wants the family to jump head first into this next calling. “God is like, you can’t do it inclemently. No, not this time, dude.”
The professional speaker said he also wants the world to know that anyone can spread the message of Christ — and he believes there is more good than bad in the world.
“In the world today, we need selfless witnesses — witnesses who are willing to put themselves aside for the benefit of others,” Moravitz said. “It inspires our people. It encourages our people and gets them thinking about, ‘How am I using my time?’ ‘Am I living right now for something greater than myself?’
“We only have so many heartbeats, we only have so many breaths. Before we know it, there’s the last heartbeat, there’s the last breath.”
Moravitz added that the Davidsons — a doctor and a successful speaker — could “do well in this world.”
“But, they are letting go of all that stuff and using their gifts to really help another country, another group of people. They are sharing their talents to build up the Kingdom of God. They are sharing their treasure and time, and that’s what we all ought to do.”
“We are on the precipice of the largest thing we’ve ever had to leap off of, and we are diving in and doing it wholeheartedly,” Nic said.
While visiting Cambodia in the past, the Davidsons were “blown away” by the warm and welcoming spirit of the people and their use of two main phrases: “Why not?” and “No problem!”
So, “why not” take the leap of faith and trust that God will provide, once again, “no problem.”
“We hope it encourages you,” Nic said to those who choose to follow the family virtually. The Davidsons will also arrange for trips for anyone interested in joining them on their mission.
“When you see how it does work out, hopefully that can encourage you to take big steps like that not knowing how (God) is going to work it out, but trusting that He is real, and He will work it out.”
For more information on how you can assist with the Davidsons’ venture, visit: freelygiveninc.org; the nonprofit’s Facebook page; or Nic Davidson’s YouTube channel.
