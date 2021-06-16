FAMILY OUTING

A mother mallard and her five chicks take a swim through the lillypads on Silver Lake in Virginia Tuesday. Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70's made for a near perfect summer day.

 Mark Sauer

