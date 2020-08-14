ELY — The photo was taken on a cool winter day. Snow is on the ground as two wolves bare their teeth at each other, in a dance of power.
“The wolves are Arctic subspecies Axel on the left and Great Plains subspecies Boltz on the right in a ritualized display of dominance called Jaw Sparring,” Lori Schmidt, a curator of the International Wolf Center, wrote in an email this week. “This is frequently a social behavior, but intensity can increase if there is conflict between two individuals. Winter dominance typically is more intense than other seasons.”
That photo was taken by 12-year-old Marisa Sibell, who will soon be starting 7th grade in Hibbing. The photo was chosen for the cover of the 2021 International Wolf Center Calendar.
“Marisa has incredible talent, this is a great photo by any standards of photography,” Schmidt said.
Not long ago, Sibell got up close and personal with the ambassador wolves while practicing photography with her grandparents Gerry and Linda Sibell.
“We had taken all four girls up to the Wolf Center with us throughout the winter with the understanding that they could use Gerry’s photography equipment,” Linda Sibell said over the phone Friday, referring to their granddaughters: Miranda and Marisa Sibell of Hibbing and Taryn and Tessa Sibell of Hermantown.
Gerry Sibell, of Hibbing, is a photography hobbyist who specializes in photographing birds in flight. His website is www.gerry-sibell.pixels.com.
“The girls enjoyed using his different cameras and lenses while photographing the wolves,” he said. “I think it is a wonderful hobby. Now with iPhones, anyone can take a picture.”
The Sibells, like many other visitors to the International Wolf Center in Ely, photograph the wolves when they visit.
Schmidt asks the Wolf Center’s visitors to help create the calendar. “I send out an email to ask them to share any photos that capture a unique behavior or are aesthetically appealing and I review them for the calendar.”
Other photographers featured in the 2021 calendar include Marisa Sibell, Wolf Care staff member Rich Floyd, Karen Owen, Kelly Godfrey and Steve Houglum.
“All of the photos you see from the Center are taken inside at our large glass viewing windows,” Chad Richardson, the communication director for the International Wolf Center, wrote in an email. “All the photos inside [the calendar] are of our wolves.”
Gerry Sibell encouraged his grandchildren to practice photography and offered to submit their photos. This year, Marisa’s photograph stood out from the crowd.
“When Marisa first showed him the photo he said, ‘Wow, that is a really nice photo’,” recalled Linda Sibell. “When we all found out that Marisa’s photo was selected, we were extremely excited and proud of her.”
“I am very honored that they choose her picture and I am grateful to my father-in-law for giving both my girls the love and gift of photography,” said Marisa’s mother, Jean Sibell, over the phone Friday. “Seeing Marisa’s excitement over photography and joy of being selected was great to experience as a family.”
Photography is a hobby that Jean Sibell hopes her daughter continues. “She has really enjoyed it and has a great eye for details which make a photograph art.”
Schmidt said she chose the girls’ photo because it provides a great teaching opportunity on wolf behavior. “We appreciate the clarity of the photo and the ability to capture the behavioral moment that helps us interpret the pack dynamics,” she said. "In this case, notice the arctic wolf, Axel's ears are pricked forward showing more confidence than Boltz, whose ears are laid back and to the side. I am always impressed with the quality of photography that can be captured through our viewing windows, especially when we are unable to wash them during the winter season.”
The International Wolf Center has an exhibit pack from which visitors can learn about natural behavior from the safety of inside the center. “In the Exhibit Pack, we have Denali, a northwestern subspecies, who is 12 years old, Boltz, the great plains subspecies who is 8 years old and two arctic subspecies, Axel and Grayson, who are 4 years old.”
Once the animals are too old to maintain their rank in the pack, they are retired to more secluded enclosures out of the public view except by webcams. ”Grizzer is our oldest wolf we have ever maintained at the Center (since 1989), he is a 16 year old great plains subspecies.”
Current Wolf Center hours until Oct. 18 are seven days a week: 9-10 a.m., limited access; 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. is general admission with a limit to 150 visitors; 3:30-4 p.m., closed for cleaning; 4-5 p.m., limited access. Admission fees are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $8 for children 4-12 and free to members and children under three.
Richardson encourages visitors to check online for changes. “It's definitely not business as usual this summer as advance registration is required for everyone.”
The 2021 Wolves Calendar can be purchased online at shop.wolf.org for $14.95. It is 12x12. All proceeds benefit the International Wolf Center, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
