CHISHOLM—A mother and daughter recently settled into their new home, and were joined by family, friends and neighbors earlier this month for a home blessing and dedication.
The event for Felicia Busby and her daughter, Natalie, was held on Nov. 20 at their new home in Chisholm, according to a press release. It marked the end of Felicia’s journey toward affordable homeownership and also helped the public learn more about Habitat for Humanity.
“We are grateful for this and will never forget this Thanksgiving,” Felicia said in a press release.
Felicia refreshed a home NSLCHFH recently acquired from a previous Habitat homeowner who had moved on to another housing opportunity, it stated in the release.
To meet the “sweat equity hours” required by Habitat for Humanity, Felicia made minor repairs and upgrades to her home and helped build with other Habitat homeowners.
“As a child, Felicia and her family moved frequently, and despite working hard to support herself and her daughter, it was difficult to find a decent, affordable place to live,” it states in the press release.
“Her previous rental unit had cracked walls, drafty doors and windows, and black mold.”
“I’m highly allergic to mold, so it’s really hard for me being there for two years now,” Busby said. “I’ve really started to see the effects on my health. There’s nothing I can do about it, so if it wasn’t for Habitat, I would just be sitting there.”
NSLCHFH Executive Director Nathan Thompson introduced the dedication by “separating fact from fiction,” regarding Habitat for Humanity’s mission and operations. He stressed that Habitat is not a government agency and does not give houses away. Homebuyers pay the value of their homes back to Habitat through an affordable mortgage. Those payments assist future homeowners. Habitat’s partner families receive education about being a responsible homeowner, which includes paying property taxes, and being a good neighbor.
“Need for housing can mean many different things,” explained NSLCHFH Family Services Manager Marnie Maki. “Families can live in a nice apartment, but maybe it’s overcrowded or too expensive, and after they pay rent and utilities, there isn’t much left over. Or in Felicia’s case, you open her kitchen cabinets, and there’s a dirt floor.”
Chisholm City Councilor Adam Lantz, who was recently elected to be the town’s next mayor said he’s hoping a lot of the stigmas will go by the wayside.
“This is an opportunity that isn’t given; it’s absolutely earned,” Lantz said. “You can see how rewarding it can be for anyone involved. I would like to welcome Felicia and Natalie. I cannot be prouder to be a member of the community of Chisholm.”
Thompson acknowledged donations from numerous community members, along with a grant of $12,000 from the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, which helped fund this project.
A guest at the home dedication was Busby’s uncle, the Rev. Joel Kallberg of True Hope Fellowship. Kallberg offered a prayer to bless the Busby family, their home, and all those who enter it.
Finally, Felicia and Natalie received a hammer and a Bible, a tradition at Habitat home dedications. The hammer represents the tools that built the home, and the Bible recognizes Habitat’s status as an ecumenical Christian housing ministry. Each person in attendance passed the hammer around the room and said, “I helped build it.” Guests were invited to write a message inside the Bible, which doubled as the event’s guest book.
Felicia then thanked Habitat and everyone who supported her in completing her home. She closed on her new home on Nov. 23 and started moving in that day, and is reported to be excited for a “new, stable chapter in her life.”
“It’s definitely life-saving for a lot of people like myself,” she said. “At 28, I never thought I would be giving my child something I’ve always dreamed of—having a home.”
About NSLCHFH
North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity has been working to build simple, decent, and affordable homes since 1995. The organization has served over 100 families in 15 Iron Range area communities. Families are selected based on their need for housing and their willingness to partner in the building of homes. Families must also demonstrate their ability to pay Habitat’s affordable mortgage. Community support provides volunteer labor to build homes and staff committees. Individuals, businesses, churches, nonprofits, foundations, and government sources all contribute funding for building materials. Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. To learn more, volunteer, or donate, visit www.nslchfh.org.
