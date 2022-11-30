CHISHOLM—A mother and daughter recently settled into their new home, and were joined by family, friends and neighbors earlier this month for a home blessing and dedication.

The event for Felicia Busby and her daughter, Natalie, was held on Nov. 20 at their new home in Chisholm, according to a press release. It marked the end of Felicia’s journey toward affordable homeownership and also helped the public learn more about Habitat for Humanity.

