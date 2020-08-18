Family day at the lake

Bren Warner paddles a kayak while his brother Owen and mother Rachel enjoy Lake Ore-Be-Gone on a paddle board Tuesday afternoon in Gilbert. The family, has relatives in the area and were visiting the popular lake.

 Mark Sauer

