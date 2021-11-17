HIBBING — Drama students are gearing up for the opening of their fall musical at Hibbing High School.
Curtains are set to open for “Emma: A Pop Musical,” at 7 p.m. Thursday on the stage of the historic Hibbing High School Auditorium. There is also a show at 7 p.m. Friday and a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Director Megan Zubich said this marks the first musical in the school auditorium since 2018. In 2019, the drama department collaborated with a production at Chisholm High School, and there was no musical last year due to COVID, she noted.
Joining Zubich is a team of directors consisting of Dorothy Sandness, vocal director; Matt Berg, instrumental director; and Dustin Davidson, technical director. Megan Reynolds, head of the extracurricular theatre program and Sue Nelson, head of school theatre curriculum at Hibbing High School are also helping with the production.
“For half of the kids in the cast, it’ll be their very first time in a musical,” Zubich said.
Rehearsing for a musical in the COVID era hasn’t come without challenges, but the cast has powered through practices being canceled due to quarantines, and has also learned to adapt to wearing masks on stage.
“Determining masks and sound on stage is pretty difficult as well, because it’s hard to project when you have a piece of cloth in front of your face, it’s been a whole challenge,” Zubich said.
There are roughly 30 students in seventh through 12th grade involved with the production.
The female and male leads are veteran performers Lauren Jackson, who plays “Emma,” and Drew Aldrich, who has the role of “Jeff” — a senior at Highbury who has been asked by Principal Bates — played by experienced senior Ei Carlson, to be a substitute teacher for a few weeks. The supporting leads are filled by three seniors brand new to the theatre program: Emma Lavigne as "Harriet;" Isabelle Smith as "Jane Fairfax," a rebellious potentially new student at Highbury; and Evan Radovich who plays a famous pop star named "Frankie Churchill."
An exciting addition to this year’s fall musical is a pit orchestra playing a few songs.
“It’s been many years since there’s been a pit orchestra here, and that’s been a challenge, too,” Zubich said.
“Emma: A Pop Musical” is written by Eric Price, and is based on the 1815 Jane Austen novel “Emma,” though it has a modernized twist, according to a synopsis provided by Zubich.
“Emma is a high school senior at a 21st century preparatory school called Highbury,” it states. “She takes pride in her "matchmaking" skills and is determined to find her friend Harriet "the perfect match;" however, in the process, she learns a very important lesson about meddling in the lives of others.”
Other than one original song, all of the music for the show is made up of recognizable pop hits by female singers, Zubich noted.
“The earliest song is the Ronnette's 1964 "Be My Baby," and the most recent hits include 2013's "Roar" by Katy Perry and "Brave" by Sara Bareilles. The music is especially heave in 1980s hits like Pat Benetar's "Heartbreaker," Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and Paula Abdul's "Straight Up."
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens, and are available at the door.
Presale tickets available at the same price from the Hibbing Community Ed/Activities Director Office, if anyone would like to have tickets ahead of time and skip the line.
All audience members are required to wear a mask, with the exception of small children and those who are unable to remove a mask on their own.
