HIBBING — Newly unionized hospital technicians are anticipating their first round of negotiations with Fairview Range Medical Center.
Tom Whiteside, a labor representative for AFSCME Council 65, said in a phone interview Monday that safety concerns and pre-pandemic hour reductions were the motivating factors behind the techs joining a union.
“When employees are getting told they’re getting their hours reduced, it kind of confuses people,” Whiteside said. “They are wondering where the priorities are at.”
Gearing up to negotiate contracts, he’s considering Fairview Health Services’ ranking on the Star Tribune’s Top-100 nonprofit, where the health care provider ranks fourth with $5.7 billion in revenue last year. Its CEO, James Hereford, collected $1.9 million last year — a 36 percent increase from 2018.
The Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services posted an operating loss of about $66 million in the second quarter of 2020, according to the nonprofit, a hit attributed to the coronavirus pandemic that briefly paused elective surgeries across Minnesota.
A spokesperson for Fairview Range in Hibbing said the hospital system “has used the CARES Act funding to offset revenue loss associated with limiting non-essential services, purchasing of PPE, providing curbside testing capabilities, expanding virtual care capabilities and offsetting the expenses related to door screening at all entrances.” The spokesperson declined to comment on the hospital techs unionizing.
Whiteside noted that Fairview Range has not yet implemented layoffs in Hibbing and is trying to hire in different areas. He also said the safety concerns weren’t linked to a specific incident, rather a focus of the union, in general.
The decision to unionize came earlier this summer as the X-ray techs were told their hours would be modified, so a group of them reached out to AFSCME, which started working with the group on who would be included, along with rules and regulations set by the National Labor Relations Act.
On June 4, ballots were mailed to employees by the National Labor Relations Board and returned by June 22. On June 29, the agency counted the ballots and the idea to join AFSCME “won handily,” Whiteside said. The medical technicians officially unionized in late July.
“There is a proud history of representing hospital workers—long before it was Fairview,” Dirk Terpstra, the president of AFSCME Local 1119, said in a press release. “The members of Local 1119 look forward to helping this new AFSCME Local and partnering with them.”
Whiteside said the sides haven’t started negotiating a contract and said the COVID-19 pandemic has put some of the process on hiatus as they figure out how to navigate in-person or web-based talks.
Overall, he said, they want the contract to reflect normal working times when the coronavirus has passed but could include language that relates to future pandemics, including leave of absences for at-risk employees rather than losing their jobs.
“Hospitals are a very sensitive place right now,” Whiteside said. “That may be something we try to incorporate into the contract.”
