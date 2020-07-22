HIBBING — Fairview Range has started to restore in-person patient visits in our hospital and clinics, while still taking the precautions necessary to keep our patients and staff safe during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Primary Care and Specialty Care

Fairview Mesaba Clinics have expanded its availability for in-person patient visits at its three locations in Hibbing, Nashwauk and Mountain Iron. This includes extended hours on Wednesday evenings in Hibbing and Mountain Iron to accommodate the need for well-child and sports physical appointments. Our care teams will be reaching out to patients to reschedule appointments that were previously postponed. If you are needing to schedule an appointment, please call us at 218-362-6937.

Virtual visits are still highly encouraged and can be provided through video or telephone visits (call 218-362-6937 to schedule), E-visits through Fairview MyChart or OnCare.org.

Additional Outpatient Appointments Fairview Range has also increased access for in-person appointments in departments such as Rehabilitation, Diagnostic Imaging, Cardiology, Audiology, and others. We will continue to restore additional services as we are able to safely do so.

COVID-19 Testing

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, including known contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, OR if you are experiencing symptoms, please call 218-362-6682 or visit OnCare.org for consultation and determination of next steps.

Visitor Restrictions

For the safety of our patients, families, and healthcare workers, visitor restrictions are still in effect in our facility. Currently, limited visitors are allowed on campus. Here are the visitor restriction policies as of June 24, 2020:

Hospital Units:

• One person may escort a patient to their outpatient appointment.

• One visitor will be permitted per adult patient.

• Children (under age 18) can have two visitors.

• No visitors under the age of 18 will be permitted to enter.

• Visitors are not allowed for patients with confirmed COVID-19, under investigation for COVID-19, or any other communicable diseases.

Clinics:

• If necessary, one person (legal guardian, parent of a minor, or a healthcare decision-maker) may escort a patient to their outpatient/clinic appointment.

• Those under the age of 18 are only allowed if they are the patient. This means parents may only bring their child who is the patient into the clinic; any other children will need to have alternative care arranged during the appointment.

All visitors will be screened each time they visit and must pass screening and wear a mask before entering our facility.

Our Urgent Care remains open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and as always, our Emergency Department remains open for patients requiring emergency medical attention.

