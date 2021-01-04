Fairview Range announces first baby of 2021

The first baby born in 2021 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing arrived on January 3, 2021 at 11:36 a.m. weighing seven pounds, two ounces. He is 20 inches long. Colt David Katzenberger was born to parents Rebekah and Todd Katzenberger of Nashwauk, MN and was delivered by Dr. Jan Baldwin from Essentia Health – Hibbing Clinic.
“I went into labor with him on his Great-Grandpa’s 80th birthday and he was born the day after,” said Rebekah Katzenberger. He joins the family as now the youngest of six children. His five older siblings are Tyler – age 10, Dominic – age 9, Skyler – age 7, Sawyer – age 6 and Payson – age 3.
