ISABELLA — The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will be closed through Aug. 27 due to active and increasing fire activity, extreme drought and limited resources, the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday afternoon.
This closure includes all lands, waters, trails, portages, campsites, canoe routes and Wilderness entry points in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The closure may be modified or extended as conditions allow.
The Forest Service has notified permit holders and outfitters and is cancelling permits today through August 27. Permit holders will be fully reimbursed. At this time, all overnight paddle, day use and motorized day use is cancelled. The Forest Service will reopen portions of the Wilderness and/or some uses when it is safe.
Firefighting crews have been battling several blazes in and out of the BWCAW and were hopeful to get rain from a storm that passed through Friday. However, little precipitation actually fell and winds at 15-20 mph continued to create active fire behavior.
“With continued fires and a shortage of firefighting resources, these closures allow firefighters to focus on existing fires or new starts without worrying about public safety,’’
Sarah Shapiro of the USFS said in an email.
•••
Hundreds of wildfire fighting personnel continued to battle the Greenwood fire, which had burned more than 9,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon and was 0% contained. The fire was detected on Aug. 15 near Greenwood Lake about 15 miles southwest of Isabella. In addition to ground personnel, heavy equipment and aircraft are being used to help fight the fire.
USFS officials said Friday containment for the Greenwood fire is at least two weeks away and it might not be fully extinguished until the snow flies.
Operations Saturday included reinforcing the southern line, the area of the Highway 2 corridor and the McDougal Lake area. Additional heavy equipment and personnel were also mobilized to assist in fire suppression.
“Crews will assess structures for protection in new evacuation areas,’’ a USFS news release said.
Caused by a lightning strike, the fire is threatening cabins, homes and recreational sites.
Lake County Sheriff’s office evacuation orders are in effect for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and north of Highway 1 in the vicinity of East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot, and Slate Lake.
The evacuations were triggered Friday afternoon when the fire doubled in size (from 4,734 acres to 9,067 acres) moved across Highway 2 and made a significant four-mile run to the north.
For information regarding evacuations contact Lake County Emergency Management at 773-844-6449. Anyone can sign up for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County here: https://www.co.lake.mn.us/emergency-management/. For anyone that has been evacuated and needs shelter, there is a Red Cross shelter at the Finland Community Center (425-677-5776).
Closures include:
• Hwy 2 is closed from Forest Hwy 11 to Hwy 1. Hwy 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Rd to Lankinen Rd.
• A Temporary Flight Restriction for aircraft is in place over the fire area.
We anticipate additional closure areas will be identified as the extent of the fire growth is evaluated.
Fire restrictions are also in place for the Superior National Forest and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for areas within state jurisdiction in Cook and Lake Counties and northern St. Louis County.
