Extensive damage in Thanksgiving day fire

Firefighters enter a home that was extensively damaged by fire Thanksgiving night around 9:30 p.m.

 Northland Fire Wire

HIBBING — A small Hibbing home was extensively damaged by fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of 4th Avenue West, according to The Northland Fire Wire.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation by the Hibbing Fire Marshal’s Office.

Hibbing, Chisholm and Keewatin firefighters were dispatched to the fire. ​​Virginia Fire Department was also paged as part of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, but was turned around.

