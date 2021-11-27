Extensive damage in Thanksgiving day fire

HIBBING — A small Hibbing home was extensively damaged by fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of 4th Avenue West, according to The Northland Fire Wire.
No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation by the Hibbing Fire Marshal’s Office.
Hibbing, Chisholm and Keewatin firefighters were dispatched to the fire. Virginia Fire Department was also paged as part of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, but was turned around.
