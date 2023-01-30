Snowshoe trail maintenance at MDC

Staff members groom a section of snowshoe trail near Pillsbury Station at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

 Courtesy of Minnesota Discovery Center

CHISHOLM—Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) has planned three snowshoe hikes, offering tours along historic locations

A “Full Moon” hike is set for Thursday, Feb. 2. Participants are to meet up at 5:30 p.m. with the hike beginning at 6. The three-mile round trip is anticipated to take approximately two hours, and takes participants on a trail near the trolley and onto the historic Glen Location. A shorter loop is optional depending on the speed of the group in order to meet the two-hour timeframe. The guided hike includes a bonfire, with s’mores and hot chocolate in front of the Thompson Homestead.

