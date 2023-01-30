CHISHOLM—Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) has planned three snowshoe hikes, offering tours along historic locations
A “Full Moon” hike is set for Thursday, Feb. 2. Participants are to meet up at 5:30 p.m. with the hike beginning at 6. The three-mile round trip is anticipated to take approximately two hours, and takes participants on a trail near the trolley and onto the historic Glen Location. A shorter loop is optional depending on the speed of the group in order to meet the two-hour timeframe. The guided hike includes a bonfire, with s’mores and hot chocolate in front of the Thompson Homestead.
“I have been out there numerous times in the evening grooming the trail and it is so surreal,” Erin Cullen, Visitor Services Manager at MDC said via email.
Cullen is lead tour guide for three upcoming snowshoe hikes planned at MDC, and describes the snowshoe trail as “quiet and peaceful.”
“I can see and hear birds on almost every hike, and I love to look at the different tracks in the snow,” she said. “There is one part of the snowshoe trail the deer have adopted as their own; I frequently find their footprints there. I also see where squirrels have jumped out of trees and burrowed down into the snow.”
If you’re new to snowshoeing, Cullen recommends taking small steps with high knees.
“Use the ball of your fee it you’re going up hills—be more on you’re toes,” she said, describing a kick-step. “Kick snow in front of you, relaxing as you pick it up and keeping your knees high—make sure you have high knees.”
For guided hikes Cullen said she prefers to have one guide per 10 hikers.
Cullen said the snowshoe trail is groomed at least once per week, and she’s looking forward to sharing the experience with a larger group.
“My goal is for all to learn different things about the Glen Location than what we go over on the trolley in the summer,” Cullen said. Part of the hike is on the trolley tracks, and then we split off to see other displays and landscapes.”
If you’re not able to make the hike on Feb. 2 there are two other opportunities, one is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on March 9 and the final one is from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on March 25.
Snowshoe hikers must be 12-year-old or older, unless accompanied by an adult. The price includes rentals. You may bring your own snowshoes, but there is no discount.
Pricing and more information is available on the MDC website at mndiscoverycenter.com. Reservations are recommended as there is limited space per hike.
