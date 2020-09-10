HIBBING — Court proceedings for a former Hibbing school teacher accused of sending lewd images to children will resume in October after a continuance was granted Thursday.
Jordan Michael Kochevar, 27, of Chisholm, is accused of sexual misconduct involving social media and students after allegedly sending inappropriate photos of himself over the popular app Snapchat.
He faces four felony counts of sending sexual materials to children. A sixth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, he was placed on administrative leave by the Hibbing School District in mid-June. The school board accepted his resignation effective July 16.
Appearing over the virtual conferencing platform Zoom on Thursday with his attorney, James Perunovich, Kochevar’s case was continued to Oct. 15, as the defense team to review additional discovery.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark M. Starr, who appeared from District Court in Hibbing, approved the new omnibus hearing date.
Kochevar is currently on a supervised release condition with probation that includes no contact with minors, no access to the internet and that Kochevar be subject to random searches of his person or electronic devices.
Charges against Kochevar stem from a call to authorities placed on June 20, alerting them to a video image sent to a parent’s 10-year-old child via a group Snapchat from “JKOCHEVAR1992,” the criminal complaint reads. The image showed “a caucasian male showing complete frontal nudity from the chin downward.”
The parent was allegedly able to identify Kochevar as a teacher in the local school district, the complaint reads. A Hibbing investigator viewed another video from JKOCHEVAR1992, which “showed a bare-chested male lowering the camera to his boxer shorts,” the complaint reads. “The male then lowers his boxer shorts” before exposing himself. The investigator went on to learn that similar images were sent to four children.
The investigator met with Kochevar on June 23 when he “stated he was intoxicated” on the night he allegedly sent images to the children, the complaint reads.
