HIBBING — A former Hibbing teacher admitted last week to sending lewd images to children in June 2020 and was ordered to undergo a psycosexual offender assessment before a February sentencing hearing.
Jordan Michael Kochevar, now 28, pleaded guilty on Dec. 31, 2020, to two counts of sending sexual materials to children over the popular social media app Snapchat. A former sixth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, he was placed on administrative leave by the Hibbing School District in mid-June. The school board accepted his resignation effective July 16.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark M. Starr, who appeared in court from District Court in Hibbing, approved the plea agreement. Kochevar, his attorney James Perunovich and Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Stacey Sundquist appeared over videoconference.
Further details of the agreement were not publicly available through the court’s online system and inquiries to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office were not returned. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 11.
According to the criminal complaint, a call to authorities was placed on June 20, 2020, alerting them to a video image sent to a parent’s 10-year-old child via a group Snapchat from “JKOCHEVAR1992.” The image showed “a caucasian male showing complete frontal nudity from the chin downward.”
A parent identified Kochevar as a teacher in the local school district. A Hibbing investigator viewed another video from JKOCHEVAR1992, which “showed a bare-chested male lowering the camera to his boxer shorts,” the complaint reads. “The male then lowers his boxer shorts” before exposing himself. The investigator went on to learn that similar images were sent to four children.
The investigator met with Kochevar on June 23 when he “stated he was intoxicated” on the night he allegedly sent images to the children, the complaint reads.
