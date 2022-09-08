Event raises funds for Free Clinic

HIBBING — Having access to basic health care for those without insurance is vital.

That's why raising funds is essential for Project Care Free Clinic (PCFC) so it can continue to support its mission of providing care to underinsured and uninsured people across the region, said Tiffany Schleppegrell, executive director of Project Care Free Clinic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments