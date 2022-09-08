Event raises funds for Free Clinic

HIBBING — Having access to basic health care for those without insurance is vital.
That's why raising funds is essential for Project Care Free Clinic (PCFC) so it can continue to support its mission of providing care to underinsured and uninsured people across the region, said Tiffany Schleppegrell, executive director of Project Care Free Clinic.
The Spirits of Giving event set for this Saturday at Mike's Pub raises funds for PCFC.
"The purpose of the event is to raise money to fund Project Care Free Clinics operations and support our mission statement," said Schleppegrell. "This fundraiser is important and we count on the money it raises for our annual budget."
According to Steph Senich, PCFC board chair and volunteer event coordinator for this event, it will be a fun event featuring a beer and wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. for $20 (upstairs at Mike's Pub), food specials throughout the day with a portion of the proceeds going toward PCFC, split the pot, raffles from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and live music starting at 8 p.m. for $5.
Raffles include JETZ party rental bounce house, a Coach backpack, Michael Kors purse, Class 5, wheelbarrow of booze, Blue Moon gift certificate, handmade bench and table, Minnesota Vikings fire ring, roast from Zup's and a frame with lottery tickets.
Senich said everyone is welcome to attend all or any of the events throughout the day.
“It's a great way to live your values, support the community and have a fun night out," she said.
Tickets for the event are available at the door.
PCFC has clinics in Hibbing, Virginia, and Grand Rapids featuring professional care from local medical volunteers including Medical Director Dr. Brian Thompson.
Services offered include:
• Basic Medical Care.
• Lab/Diagnostics.
• Medication Program Assistance.
• Diabetic Education.
• Mental Health.
• Physical Therapy.
In October, Schleppegrell said PCFC will be kicking off its campaign to create awareness about PCFC and provide gas cards to patients who come into the clinic to receive services to help ease the financial strain of traveling to the clinic.
PCFC can help those bridge the gap while waiting for medical coverage or before qualifying for insurance, as well as those without access or who don't have insurance, according to Schleppegrell.
