EVELETH — Esther Salmi got very ill as a little girl in the 1920s, and her parents treated her at home in Makinen with remedies of sulphur, pine tar and molasses. Finally a doctor from Eveleth was called to the house. "They were afraid I wouldn't survive," but survive she did, she would one day write.
She would live to be 98 and would leave her family a priceless treasure — her autobiography, discovered by daughter Sharon Stimac of Fayal Township after Esther Salmi's death November 7, 2020.
"Mom had a green file box in her closet. Sometimes I would have to look in the box for blank checks or a pamphlet for her phone or TV," Stimac told the Mesabi Tribune. She said she remembered seeing a folder labeled as her mother's biography.
"When I read it, I was in tears because she really told her story, and then I had my husband make copies for the other family members who were just as surprised."
Esther Mae (Hill) Hallfors Salmi had handwritten her story, detailing her growing-up years. "I was born in a little log cabin on the shores of Little Mud Hen Lake in Corbin now known as Makinen on the 27th of May 1922. I had red hair and freckles... My mother said a terrible twister came off the lake and she saved my life by covering me with her body... She was an excellent cook, taught me all I know about cooking and baking," she wrote.
Stimac attested to her mother's culinary skills. "Mom baked something from scratch every day. There was always a beautiful aroma coming from her kitchen when we were growing up."
Esther and her siblings grew up during the Depression and "had to make do with next to nothing." She wrote of "Pillsbury flour sacks ideal for making dresses... going to school wearing boys' boots and heavy socks — no garter belts, garters were cut from old inner tubes... When it was summer vacation, we didn't wear shoes, they were saved for school. The soles of our feet were pretty tough."
She wrote of her first doll. "It was a cupie (Kewpie) doll with eyes that opened and a cute curl right on the top of its head. It was my constant companion for a long time." She wrote of helping her stepfather, John Hallfors, learn to speak English and how she "would help him with the first-grade readers (books)" she brought home from school. When Esther started school, she also spoke only Finnish. But with the help of first-grade teacher Esther Raati, she "progressed very rapidly being real anxious to learn everything." Said Stimac, "Mom was very proud of her Finnish heritage and kept in touch with relatives in Finland."
Esther Salmi wrote of going to school in a horse-drawn wagon with runners for the winbter and wheels for the summer. "We had a pot-bellied stove in the caboose with straw on the floor to keep us warm."
She remembered her grandma who "smoked a corn cob pipe with peerless tobacco (doctor's orders for migraine headaches). My grandpa always a wore a dress shirt and pants and suspenders and smoked a pipe. My grandma read to us from her Finnish Bible. She would always have Finnish toast and hard candies to give us. Candy was a big treat in those years."
Recreation in her teens was attending country dances and picnics. "That is where I met my future husband Wayne." They dated for a year and were married in 1938 — "I was young, only 16 years old. We had a very large wedding celebration and there was a shivaree the night before. We thought we were rich as we netted $198 at the dance." They lived in a log cabin for $5 a month, "the cutest little house — how I loved decorating." And Esther wrote, "How happy we were with the birth of our first child, a son Bradley born March 30, 1940." The baby was premature and very small and the new mother was afraid to bathe him so her mother helped. "Grow he did at a rapid pace, in no time he was walking and talking."
During the Depression, Wayne worked on WPA (Works Progress Administration) projects for $75 a month and they owned a 1929 Model A Ford, she wrote. Wayne took welding classes and they moved to Superior, Wis., where he worked in the shipyards. Their first daughter Valerie was born in Superior Nov. 27, 1942. "Now we had a son and a daughter. What a joyful family," Esther wrote. They had saved enough money to move back to Markham and buy a farm. Valerie Judnick said about her mother, "My mother had kids of her own but she always remembered others, always had time to listen. She was a hard worker — she worked until she was 87 — her kids were retired already. She lived a good life."
Esther's husband was drafted and served in the infantry in World War II while she lived in an apartment in Virginia with the two children "to await Wayne's return home." Two more daughters were born, Sharon on Dec. 19, 1946, and Kathleen on July 20, 1949. Soon the family moved into Eveleth, Cleveland Street, and Wayne worked at Berra Metal Shop. "While in Eveleth we were blessed with three more sons, Gregory born Dec. 6, 1955 — Lyle born Aug. 2, 1960 — Loren born Oct. 7, 1962. Quite a family — active boys!!"
With a large family Esther worked at the Arrowhead Nursing Home — but she contracted hepatitis. "How I hated to leave nursing as I truly loved to take care of patients. By now our children were leaving home, getting married, pursuing their careers and establishing lives of their own." And the youngest boys were "boisterous and active and needed a place to be free" so the Salmis bought a lot on Bear Island Lake near Babbitt and built a cabin. "What a great place to relax, let your hair down and use up your excess energy. We would pack up the '57 Chevy to the top every Friday with the children, friends, grandchildren and dog Princess... just as anxious as as everyone else to get to the lake." Her son Lyle of Michigan, who now owns the cabin, said, "Some of my cherished memories of my mother involve her always baking bread, and of course her fabulous cinnamon rolls. My mother always loved to go fishing, and the last time she was able to do so, she was 89 years old, and she caught a nice 5-pound walleye."
The house on Cleveland Street was just as lively as the cabin, Esther wrote, with "our children's friends staying overnight and eating my famous cinnamon rolls and donuts. To this day the friends of my sons still call me Ma."
She also wrote of the loss in 1975 of grandson Kevin, son of Brad and wife Janet, to leukemia. He was just 14 and "remains in our hearts forever." Two of Esther's children predeceased her — Loren in 2017 and Kathy Kilen in 2018. Surviving children are Brad (Janet) Salmi, Val Judnick, Sharon (Larry) Stimac, Greg (Jo-Ann) Salmi and Lyle Salmi.
When Wayne and Esther retired, they set out on a new adventure — "went bag and baggage to Mesa, Arizona... But the yen was there to get back to good old Minnesota," so they did, having an apartment in daughter Kathy's house. "As we enter into the new millenium, I am expecting to stay healthy, active and happy," she wrote.
Their next home was the Hilltop Manor, and Esther remained active — bowling on two leagues, doing hospitality work, volunteer work at United in Christ Lutheran Church and serving on the Eveleth Heritage Committee. Stimac said of her mother, "She took classes to become a 'Hospitality Host' and loved that job. She loved meeting the people at her various locations — Chisholm Museum of Mining, Hockey Hall of Fame and Mine View Gift Shop and always informed them of all the sites to see and visit on the Iron Range. She was truly in her element. She was especially proud to be the grand marshal of the 2015 Eveleth 4th of July parade."
Wayne Salmi spent the last months of his life in a health care facility, dying in 2006, the year they would have had their 69th wedding anniversary. Esther wrote, "I am blessed. I will be 90 this May 29, 2012." She would live another eight years.
