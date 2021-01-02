EVELETH — Longtime chairwoman of the Eveleth-Gilbert Voice of Democracy competition Kim Mattson is "proud of these fine students and appreciative of the time and effort put forth to express their patriotism," she told the Mesabi Tribune. The contest is sponsored by the national Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Mattson, of rural Gilbert, is proud that the Auxiliary of Mesaba Range VFW Post 1172 of Eveleth — and the Eveleth-Gilbert students — take part each year. Brennan Muhich earned first place in the local and district and will go on to compete in the state level in January. (His brother Quinn, a student at St. Scholastica, took fourth place at the state level a few years ago.) Amara Carey, a senior, has actively participated in VOD throughout her high school years and placed second. Student Tamera Lundstrom placed third. "I look forward to working with the young people in our area and hope to continue to inspire patriotism within each of them," Mattson said.
Mattson has been involved with the VFW and Auxiliary many years. "As a young girl growing up and attending school in Eveleth, I initially served as a Junior Unit VFW member helping my mother, Carol Larsen, and other members organize parties and dances for the community at the VFW Club on Grant Avenue along with my sister, Cheryl, and Rosemary Perpich, our current auxiliary secretary," Mattson said.
While raising her daughters, Alison and Heidi, she graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. "Working as an English teacher in Babbitt, I made it a point to instill patriotism and offer my students the opportunity to write an essay for the Voice of Democracy contest each year. I am very proud of the number of students who did this throughout the years and especially honored by the ones who went on to serve our country and would come back to share their stories with the class and myself."
Family dinner conversations "instilled respect within my siblings and myself for servicemen and women at an early age." Her father, Paul Larsen, shared stories of enlisting in the Air Force and serving overseas for two years, stationed in Japan during the Korean War and of his two brothers serving in Panama and Europe. "And my grandfather served as a Marine drill sergeant and sailed on the USS Olympia, the ship that transported the remains of the Unknown Soldier back home. This ship is docked in Philadelphia and operating as a historical museum, a place I hope to visit one day."
Mattson is a life member of the auxiliary, serving as youth chairwoman for more than 10 years, and also served as a district conductress. "I've worked with area teachers and students promoting the Voice of Democracy essay and Patriotic Art contests and see it as an extremely valuable learning experience for young people. Students are encouraged to express their thoughts and values, have the opportunity to develop integrity and gain intrinsic public speaking skills," she said. Typically there are 70-80 student entries in each contest, though the COVID pandemic slowed it down a bit this year.
