Rebecca Chapin, left, 148th Air National Guard family readiness coordinator, and Kathy Romer, Eveleth VFW Auxiliary veterans and family support chairwoman, hold containers of layettes (baby clothing and bedding for newborns). The layettes will be donated to members of the 148th.
EVELETH – The 148th Fighter Wing Air National Guard based in Duluth is experiencing a "baby boom," and the Auxiliary to Eveleth's Mesaba Range Post 1172 VFW is responding to it in a positive way – welcoming the newborns to the world with layettes. The project is taking place now and in March.
The definition of the word "layette" is "newborn baby's outfit," from the French word layette, "the box in which the baby clothing comes."
A District 8 Auxiliary officer said in a memo to area VFW auxiliaries, "Having supplied several layettes in the past, we could see the need and appreciation from young military families. Having all of our district (District 8 covers northern Minnesota) auxiliaries supporting this will definitely be a worthwhile project."
Each auxiliary is invited to purchase, assemble and deliver layettes as needed. Here are Department of Minnesota VFW Auxiliary guidelines for items to include in a layette. The cost of such a layette is approximately $125.
2 packages disposable diapers
3 receiving blankets
1 crib blanket
3 T-shirts/onesies
2 bibs
4 sleepers
1 package booties/socks
1 hooded sweatshirt or sweatsuit (no strings or buttons)
Four layettes were recently delivered to the 148th Fighter Wing headquarters in Duluth by Kathy Romer, Eveleth VFW Auxiliary Veterans and Family Support chairwoman, and presented to Rebecca Chapin, 148th Air National Guard family readiness coordinator.
For further information, call Romer at 218-780-3344 or email her at kathy.romer@yahoo.com, or check with local auxiliary officers. One need not be a member in order to donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.