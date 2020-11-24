VIRGINIA — Jamar Maurice Smith, the 29-year-old who was arrested last month for allegedly assaulting a female and shooting a man outside of Subway in Eveleth and was charged with four felony counts, has been released from jail after posting $100,000 through a bond agency, according to court records.
Smith made his Rule 8 appearance via Zoom before St. Louis County District Judge Michelle Anderson on Monday. Records show Smith was released back to his residency in Duluth. The judge imposed an order barring him from contacting the alleged female victim. He is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Dec. 14.
Last month, Smith was arrested on a Monday evening in Virginia and booked the following day in the County Jail in Duluth. Two days later, he was charged with second-degree assault, domestic assault, fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Court records show that Eveleth police officers received a report of shots fired at about 10:21 a.m. that Monday, Oct. 19 at 551 Hat Trick Ave. outside the Subway. A store employee told dispatch they witnessed a Black man walk toward a white Pontiac Grand Prix and argue with the female driver and a male passenger. The employee said they witnessed Smith allegedly use a gun to strike the driver in the back of the head, court records read. The passenger exited the vehicle and began to fight with Smith who allegedly pointed the gun at the man and fired one shot.
The man got back into the vehicle. The female drove southbound on Highway 53. “It was quickly determined that [the man] was bleeding profusely from the head and needed medical attention,” court records read. The driver turned around and headed northbound on Highway 53 toward Virginia.
Police officers stopped the female driver while she was traveling near the Highway 135 bridge. The man was transported by ambulance to the Essentia emergency room in Virginia, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the back of the head, court records read. The female allegedly said she had a relationship with Smith for the past month, and identified him as the shooter.
The female allegedly told officers that Smith had “a silver or gray Jeep-style sport utility vehicle with Pennsylvania license plates,” court records read. Law enforcement alerted the media that Smith was a fugitive.
At 4:32 p.m., roughly six hours after the initial report, Eveleth Deputy Chief Jesse Linde received an anonymous tip of a vehicle fitting the description parked in a garage on the 800 block of 12th Street North in Virginia, court records read. Officers from Eveleth and Virginia responded to the address, found the vehicle parked in the garage, and maintained surveillance of the property.
Smith allegedly saw the officers and ran, court records read. Officers, along with a Virginia K-9, chased the man who allegedly threw a cell phone and duffel bag he was carrying. The dog eventually caught Smith. Officers later recovered the phone and the bag, which contained a 9 mm. gun.
At 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant on the Jeep and found one box of Blazer 9 mm, court records read. “Luger ammunition containing 14 cartidges; a black backpack containing sweatpants, a Jamar Smith boarding pass, and 9.44 grams of suspected methamphetamine that later tested positive for methamphetamine; 45 Oxycodone pills; approximately 105 Ecstacy pills.”
Criminal records show that Smith in 2013 was convicted for third-degree assault and violating a no contact domestic violence no contact order.
