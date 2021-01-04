A 21-year-old man called 911 on Sunday from an Eveleth home to report he had been shot, authorities said.

Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen told the Mesabi Tribune that officers responded to the residence at 7:47 that evening in the 200 block of Fayal Road and found the man with a gunshot wound to his right shin and calf area. Officials transported the man to Essentia Health in the neighboring city of Virginia, where he was treated for the non-life threatening injuries and subsequently released.

The police chief said the man’s recollection of the events was unclear. It remains unknown whether he was shot in town or elsewhere. Koivunen said the case remains under investigation and there is no danger to the community.

