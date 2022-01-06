EVELETH — The city of Eveleth will see a 6 percent tax levy increase this year, but "the levy from the city is not a large amount of money," Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich said.

City Administrator Jackie Monahan-Junek said the 2021 levy generated $2,085,138, while the 2022 levy will generate $2,210,247.

This represents an increase of $125,109.

Vlaisavljevich gave the reason he and the city council opted for the levy increase. "We do it to adjust for operation costs and infrastructure repairs that are not budgeted items."

He outlined the details. "Things like our fuel costs have doubled, insurance/health care increases and safety/training have to be addressed every year.”

"With a budget of almost $5 million, the $125,000 is an extremely small amount to divide among the property owners," he said.

He added, "The money has to be spent wisely, along with prudent money management practices. Hopefully, we don't have many surprises this year."

City Council members are Joe Koivunen, John Rauzi, Brian Lillis and Jim Perpich.

