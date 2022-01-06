Eveleth mayor: 6 percent levy increase 'not a large amount' LINDA TYSSEN | MESABI TRIBUNE Jan 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVELETH — The city of Eveleth will see a 6 percent tax levy increase this year, but "the levy from the city is not a large amount of money," Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich said.City Administrator Jackie Monahan-Junek said the 2021 levy generated $2,085,138, while the 2022 levy will generate $2,210,247.This represents an increase of $125,109.Vlaisavljevich gave the reason he and the city council opted for the levy increase. "We do it to adjust for operation costs and infrastructure repairs that are not budgeted items."He outlined the details. "Things like our fuel costs have doubled, insurance/health care increases and safety/training have to be addressed every year.”"With a budget of almost $5 million, the $125,000 is an extremely small amount to divide among the property owners," he said.He added, "The money has to be spent wisely, along with prudent money management practices. Hopefully, we don't have many surprises this year."City Council members are Joe Koivunen, John Rauzi, Brian Lillis and Jim Perpich. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bob Vlaisavljevich Levy Economics Finance Revenue Politics Cost Amount Of Money Jackie Monahan-junek Increase Training Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dennis Noonan Kenneth (Ken/Kenny) James Forsman Nolan S. Lantman-Porter Linda Lorraine Adams Stanley Keller "Kelly" Miller Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
