IRON RANGE - An Eveleth man has been sentenced to serve about a decade in prison after he admitted to his role in the July 2019 shooting of his girlfriend’s brother in Virginia.
Sixth District Judge Robert Friday on Monday sentenced 31-year-old Luke Mathias Erkkila to serve 122 months in prison, the Duluth News Tribune reported. Erkkila was credited with already serving 17 months in jail since his arrest last year.
In September, the Mesabi Tribune reported that Erkilla pleaded guilty to felony first-degree assault. He also entered into a Norgaard plea so the prosecution would dismiss the charges of first-degree attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
A Norgaard plea is a deal that allowed Erkilla to maintain he had no memory of the incident but that the prosecution had enough evidence to convict him if the case went to trial, according to the state of Minnesota.
Typically a felony assault charge carries up to 20 years in prison, but the plea agreement capped his sentence at 122 months, according to court documents. The deal allowed him to argue for 104 months. His defense attorney did argue for the minimum sentencing, but the judge ultimately sided with the prosecution requesting the maximum.
Erkilla’s plea deal outlined that he had been treated at a psychiatric ward in 2012 and continued to take medication for anxiety, headaches and arthritis, court documents read.
The incident
It was around 7 p.m. on a Friday in July 2019 when Virginia officers found the male victim bleeding from his neck and head on the 800 block of Sixth Avenue South, on a set of stairs leading to the upper level of an apartment belonging to his girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint. The woman told officers that the man was shot in his ear and that Erkilla had fled the scene. She told them that she had found a handgun near the base of the stairs. Officers collected the gun and later a knife at the top of the stairs.
Law enforcement reported that Erkkila had been dropped off in the alley about a block from the apartment building and was “acting erratically,” the complaint read. A Virginia detective said he went to the hospital to speak with the victim, who told him he was driven to the apartment building by a friend and as he attempted to get out of the car, Erkkilla approached and shot him.
As the victim told it, Erkkila said, “she’s leaving me because of you,” the complaint read. Erkkila was in a relationship with the man’s sister. The man told officers that he tried to get the gun away from Erkkila, who then stabbed him multiple times.
Eveleth police officers found Erkilla in the neighboring town and took him into custody.
In 2013, Erkkila pleaded guilty to felony first-degree assault and was sentenced to 86 months in prison for stabbing his half-brother, according to court documents. Erkkila testified that he stabbed the man twice in their Eveleth home after his relative refused to give him the key to a gun safe. Erkkila argued through the Minnesota Court of Appeals that he should receive probation in lieu of time served, but the prison sentence was upheld in 2014. He was placed under court supervision in 2017. Meantime, the victim suffered injuries to his stomach, kidney, spleen and pancreas, according to court documents.
