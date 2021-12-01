EVELETH — A 75-year-old Eveleth man died Monday when the vehicle he was riding in lost control on an icy Highway 53 and rolled over about 10 miles south of Eveleth, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report said.
The victim in the 4 p.m. crash was identified as Stanley Giles Erkkila.
Erkkila was a passenger in a GMC van driven by Douglas Lee Anderson, 67, of Eveleth. The van was northbound on Highway 53 near milepost 49 when it lost control and rolled into the median, coming to rest in the southbound lane of Highway 53. The road was snowy and icy at the time. Sirkka Grace Erkkila, 47, of Eveleth was also a passenger in the van. Sirkka Erkkila and Anderson suffered non-life threatening injuries, but were not hospitalized, according to the State Patrol.
All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
St.Louis County, Eveleth EMS, Police and Fire, Central Lake Fire and Virginia Fire Medic all responded to the scene.
