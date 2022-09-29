VIRGINIA — An Eveleth man was convicted earlier this week of third degree murder and sentenced to jail time in a fentanyl overdose and death of a 33 year-old Virginia woman, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, of Eveleth, was convicted by a Sixth District Court on Monday in Virginia, and was sentenced to 134 months (11 years) in prison, which will be administered by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, it states in the press release.
The sentencing came after an overdose death investigation was carried out by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) in October 2021, in coordination with the Virginia and Eveleth Police Departments.
During that investigation, it states, a medical examination revealed that the 33 year-old woman from Virginia had overdosed and died due to the toxic effects of ingesting fentanyl and that investigators discovered evidence that showed how Wallace had “knowingly and willfully sold fentanyl to the women earlier the day that she died.”
The LSVOTF wants residents to be aware that the highly dangerous and currently increasing presence of fentanyl in our nation is also impacting Iron Range communities.
“The LSVOTF will continue to relentlessly pursue those individuals who prey upon the addictions and struggling members of our society, and who show no regard for the dangers and consequences that come from pushing this deadly substance in our communities,” vows law enforcement.
The LSVOTF continues to work on numerous overdose death related investigations at this time, and is urging those who are struggling with addiction to reach out for help by calling the Arrowhead Regional Crisis Line at 844-772-4724.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.