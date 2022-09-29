VIRGINIA — An Eveleth man was convicted earlier this week of third degree murder and sentenced to jail time in a fentanyl overdose and death of a 33 year-old Virginia woman, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, of Eveleth, was convicted by a Sixth District Court on Monday in Virginia, and was sentenced to 134 months (11 years) in prison, which will be administered by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, it states in the press release.

