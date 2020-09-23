A 42-year-old Eveleth man was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit in Fayal Township.
According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded Tuesday to a burglary report on the 4100 block of Lost Lake Road where several items were reported as taken. Surveillance at the home gave deputies a physical description of two male suspects and a vehicle with licence plates.
On Wednesday, around 11 a.m., a deputy spotted the vehicle on Long Lake Road near Bodas Road in Fayal Township and made a traffic stop. When a second deputy arrived, the report states, the driver refused to turn off the vehicle and hand over the keys and instead accelerated and forced the deputy to run “10-15 yards before being able to disengage” from the vehicle.
A 13-mile pursuit followed with the driver avoiding stop sticks. A squad car was later used to end the pursuit using a “P.I.T. maneuver.”
The suspect was arrested without further incident is awaiting charges at St. Louis County Jail. Neither law enforcement or the suspect were injured.
The Eveleth Police Department and the Gilbert Police Department assisted in this incident.
The Mesabi Tribune generally doesn’t identify suspects until they are formally charged.
